Coronavirus Outbreak: Samsung has further extended warranty on its products till 15 June

Samsung had previously increased the warranty of products whose warranty was to end between 20 March and 30 April till 31 May.


FP TrendingJun 03, 2020 12:47:23 IST

Samsung has extended the standard warranty on its consumer electronics and mobiles till 15 June in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The extended period is valid for those products whose warranty expired between 20 March and 31 May.

“At Samsung, the well-being of our customers is our priority. We are committed to take every step to keep you safe,” said the company.

The tech giant last month announced that all its Samsung Exclusive Stores have been ‘Suraksha’ certified to ensure consumer safety in the prevailing situation.

Under the ‘Suraksha’ initiative, companies help neighbourhood stores ensure safety and hygiene practices. Basically, the companies adopt neighbourhood stores and help them with education and certification on safety and hygiene standards.

“Samsung remains committed to stand with the people in its fight against this pandemic and limit its spread by the implementation of Suraksha measures across all Exclusive Stores,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The company sanitized all its Exclusive Stores before opening them and has made hand sanitizers available at them. Consultants at the stores are required to use sanitizers at all touch points, especially at the entry and exit doors.

This is not the first time that Samsung is extending the warranty on its products during the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, following the imposition of the first phase of the coronavirus lockdown, many smartphone companies, including Samsung, extended their product warranties by up to three months.

Samsung increased the warranty of its products till 31 May. This was applicable for products whose warranty was to end between 20 March and 30 April.

Other brands like Lenovo, Motorola, OnePlus, Huawei, Honor, Realme, Oppo and Lava too extended warranties on their respective products.

