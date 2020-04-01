tech2 News Staff

The Coronavirus outbreak has indeed put the world on hold. Like many other countries, India has been on a 21-day lockdown since 23 March. Among various other restrictions that it brings, the lockdown has also created an issue for smartphone users who are looking to get their devices repaired. It's especially difficult for people whose devices are reaching the end of the warranty period.

However, given the pandemic, smartphone companies have decided to extend their product warranties by up to 3 months.

Here is the list of brands that are planning to extend warranty periods:

Samsung

Samsung has announced that it will be extending the warranty of Samsung products whose warranty ends between 20 March and 30 April to 31 May.

At Samsung, the well-being of our customers is a top priority. That's why, we are extending the standard warranty till 31st May, 2020 on all Samsung products whose warranty is expiring between 20th March and 30th April, 2020. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/UGEwdRSTwg — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 31, 2020

OnePlus

As per the company blog, OnePlus will be extending the warranty support till 31 May if it expires between 1 March to 31 May. The company is also extending its replacement and return period by 15 to 30 days.

OnePlus will also provide free two-way shipping for all the returns, replacements and repairs. All these plans are applicable to all regions and are effective immediately.

You can also tap on this page, to look for more FAQs on the topic.

Huawei, Honor

Huawei has also announced that for all the devices, that warranty of which expires between 21 March to 21 June, will be extended till 31 June. This is applicable to users in India, UAE, and South Africa and it implies to all Huawei products including smartphones, MateBooks, accessories and so on.

We’re here to support you! As a gesture of good faith, we have extended the warranty on all smartphones, smartwatches, headsets, chargers, etc. to 30th June’2020, whose warranty expires between 21st March 2020 to 21st June 2020.#HuaweiIndia #HuaweiService #Warranty #Support pic.twitter.com/EW0IOhWRpK — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) March 25, 2020

Users can now visit the Huawei India website to share their product details and get the required information.

The same changes on warranty extension also apply to all Huawei's sub-brand Honor products.

Realme

Realme India has announced that all products whose warranties expire between 20 March to 31 April will be extended to 31 May. In addition to this, the replacement period of all the purchases made between 15 March and 30 April will be extended to 30 days.

Few supportive steps for all our users during this tough period:

-Extended warranty till 31st May for those whose warranty expires between 20th Mar- 30th Apr '20

-Extended Replacement period to 30 days for those who purchased our devices between 15th Mar- 30th Apr '20#StayStrong pic.twitter.com/uHlkkRZPQw — realme (@realmemobiles) March 26, 2020

Oppo

Oppo has extended its warranties of products purchased from authorised offline and online stores after 23 March, till further notice. These products include data cables, earphones, chargers, smartphones, and even internal batteries.

Lava

Lava has decided to extend the warranty of all its smartphones and feature phones by 60 days. It is applicable on devices whose warranty expires between 15 March to 15 May.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.