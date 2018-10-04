Thursday, October 04, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 04 October, 2018 14:59 IST

Samsung's foldable smartphone could be revealed by next month in the US: Report

Samsung has scheduled a two-day conference where it plans to reveal the foldable smartphone.

The rumours about Samsung's foldable smartphone are coming in hot and thick and it would seem that we just might have a definite time when we may get to see this device. As per a new report, Samsung is expected to showcase this foldable smartphone as early as next month. We will wait till we actually see it with our own eyes, as Samsung launching a foldable phone has been in talks since 2013.

Samsung foldable phone concept.

The report, by The Korea Times, states that Samsung has scheduled a two-day conference in San Francisco dubbed Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) on 7 and 8 November. While the event's main purpose will most likely be Artificial Intelligence and IoT products, Samsung will reportedly use this event to launch its this foldable device as well.

The report cites an undisclosed Samsung official as the source of this information.

He said, We may provide partial information about the foldable phone at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in November, but the finished product won’t be available there.”

This could mean that we may have at least a glimpse of nothing else of this futuristic device from Samsung.

Very little information is available about the device such as the fact that it will come with a 7-inch OLED display, that can be folded in half with about 4.5-inch display. The device is being rumoured to be called as the Galaxy F smartphone and it could very well be the first in a line of many smartphones under the same series, much like the flagship S-series or Note series.

Samsung is quite positive that it will be the first company to unveil such a smartphone, even though patents have revealed that the likes of Apple and LG also working on their own version of such type of a device. We can expect Samsung to make an official unveil at the CES exhibition next year.

