Samsung ends support for iOS in its latest Google's WearOS-based Galaxy Watch 4 Series: Report

The new platform will reportedly not support android smartphones running on Android 5.0 and older operating systems.


tech2 News StaffAug 13, 2021 09:51:24 IST

Samsung for the first time integrated its Tizen OS with Google's WearOS to introduce a new platform called One Watch UI. The company's latest Galaxy Watch 4 series is the first to run on this new platform. With this new platform, Samsung has dropped support for iOS devices entirely, reported ArsTechnica. The report further revealed that the older Galaxy smartwatches will continue to work as they used to because Tizen OS will not drop iOS support.

Galaxy Watch 4 Series.

Galaxy Watch4 Series.

In addition to this, One Watch UI will also not support android smartphones running on Android 5.0 and older operating systems. The report further suggests that Google Mobile Services including Play Services and the Play Store need to be on the device for it to work because of the WearOS core.

Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic run on the new Google's WearOS and Samsung's Tizen OS integrated platform called One UI Watch 3. The Galaxy Watch4 40 mm and the Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42 mm feature a 1.2-inch AMOLED display that comes with 396 x 396 pixels resolution.

On the other hand, Galaxy Watch4 44 mm and Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46 mm sport a 1.4-inch AMOLED display that offers 450 x 450 pixels. Both the smartwatches come with 5 ATM water resistance and Gorilla Glass DX protection.

It can now track your breathing and snoring patterns continuously. Samsung has introduced a new body composition measurement feature that "shows what our bodies are made of". The smartwatch also comes with ECG, blood oxygen and blood pressure tracker.

The two smartwatches come with an Exynos W920 chipset and offer up to 1.5 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. The Galaxy Watch4 40 mm and Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42 mm are fueled with a 247 mAh battery whereas the Galaxy Watch4 44 mm and Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46 mm come with a 361 mAh battery.

