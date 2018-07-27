Friday, July 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 27 July, 2018 15:50 IST

Samsung Display announces development of an unbreakable flexible screen

The firms said that after testing, the screen continued to function normally without any damage.

Samsung Display, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, on Friday said its recently developed unbreakable, bendable screen has passed safety testing in the United States, allowing the firm to begin marketing the product.

The South Korean firm, an Apple Inc supplier, said the screen can be used in devices such as smartphones, tablet computers, portable gaming machines and consoles in automobiles.

Samsung claims that it has built an unbreakable foldable screen. Samsung.

Samsung claims that it has built an unbreakable foldable screen. Samsung.

The display is protected by plastic rather than glass, increasing flexibility and making it practically unbreakable, Samsung Display said on its website.

Importantly, the screen has improved transparency, almost akin to glass, allowing it to be installed on devices used close-up, such as smartphones, a Samsung official said.

The screen has been certified by Underwriters Laboratories Inc, a testing firm for the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration, after tests which involved being dropped 26 times from a height of 1.2 metres, Samsung Display said.

After testing, the screen continued to function normally, with no damage to its front, sides or edges, the firm said.

US certification bestows such credibility that marketing can begin worldwide, not just in the United States, the Samsung Display official said.

Samsung Electronics has been widely expected to introduce a device with foldable screen since its mobile chief in September said such device was being developed and needed to overcome technological hurdles before possible release in 2018.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream
PUBG MOBILE Stream

PUBG MOBILE Stream
How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

also see

Foldable-screen phone

Samsung may launch a foldable-screen smartphone in early 2019: Report

Jul 19, 2018

Samsung

Samsung accidentally leaks upcoming Galaxy Watch on site before taking it down

Jul 24, 2018

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaked images show that it looks quite similar to the Note 8

Jul 18, 2018

Samsung Note 9

Rumoured 512 GB storage variant of the Galaxy Note 9 may cost a whopping €1,250

Jul 25, 2018

Gear IconX

Samsung Gear IconX wireless earbuds with Bixby support launched for Rs 13,990

Jul 26, 2018

Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 teaser reflects upon a very genuine daily life problem

Jul 27, 2018

science

Lunar Eclipse

From penumbra to totality: Detailed schedule of the century's longest lunar eclipse

Jul 27, 2018

Water on Mars

Water on Mars: What the latest discovery means for search for life beyond Earth

Jul 27, 2018

Eclipse

Lunar eclipse of the century: When and how to watch in India on 27 July

Jul 27, 2018

Mars

Mars will make its closest approach in 15 years during the total lunar eclipse

Jul 26, 2018