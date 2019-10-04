Friday, October 04, 2019Back to
Samsung could reportedly start bringing ads on its smartphones like Xiaomi

It would be the first time that Samsung is trying out an advertising model on its smartphones


tech2 News StaffOct 04, 2019 14:06:40 IST

A year back Xiaomi had taken an unpopular step of including ads in its settings menu and clearly it was met with a lot of disappointment from ardent Xiaomi fans. Now we are learning that the world's biggest smartphone maker Samsung could soon be following the same route as well.

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea. Image: Reuters.

As per a trademark submitted by Samsung to the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) on 1 October 2019 the company has applied for a trademark ‘Samsung Mobile Ads'. This trademark will apply to Samsung's current smartphone and tablet lineup and pertains to advertising services.

Advertising on its devices is not something new to Samsung. In its existing smart TV lineup, the company has a Samsung Ads program which can be disabled although the settings are buried deep inside the terms and conditions options. It would, however, be the first time that Samsung is trying out this model on its smartphones. With an ever-expanding lineup of smartphones and break-neck competition from Chinese smartphone makers, Samsung could be experimenting in new ways to increase its revenue.

We must also note that Samsung has in no way confirmed the existence of this ads program so we shall have to see in the coming weeks or months if the company plans on going ahead with it.

