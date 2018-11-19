Monday, November 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung could be launching a Pure White Galaxy Note 9 in Taiwan on 23 November

The Pure White variant of the Galaxy Note 9 could be launched keeping the Christmas holiday in mind.

tech2 News Staff Nov 19, 2018 19:52 PM IST

Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 9 in four colours back in August - Copper, Lavender Purple, Blue with a yellow S Pen and the classic Midnight Black. Well, Christmas is on its way and rumours of a Pure White Galaxy Note 9 are gathering pace.

After a render was posted by leakster Evan Blass a couple of weeks ago, a report by MyDrivers claims that the new variant is launching in Taiwan on 23 November. While nothing else is mentioned in the report, it would be safe to say that the internals of the phone, as well as the S Pen, will likely remain unchanged.

As far as specifications go, the Note 9 features a 6.4-inches Super AMOLED display sporting the same QHD+ resolution. There are thin chins on both the upper and the lower side of the Infinity Display.

The rear dual camera setup sits horizontally like on the Note 8, but the fingerprint scanner now moves below it at a more reachable and sensible location.

Internally, the Note 9 gets upgraded to an Exynos 9810 SoC which is the same that you get on the Galaxy S9.

Moving to the cameras, you get a dual camera setup (12 MP wide, f/1.5-f/2.4 + 12 MP telephoto, f/2.4) with dual OIS. The front-facing cameras get AF with an 8 MP sensor. Since this is basically the same setup as the Galaxy S9+, Samsung gave it an 'Intelligent Camera' branding with new features like 'Scene Optimizer' which automatically selects one of twenty scene modes and 'Flaw Detection' which lets the user know when the image has not come out right.

Powering all of the above is a 4,000 mAh battery and the smartphone runs Samsung's customised Experience UI with an Android 8.1 Oreo base.

To read our detailed review of the Galaxy Note 9, head here.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Android vs iOS

iOS gains market in the US, used by 40 percent users in the country: Report

Nov 07, 2018

Exynos 9820

Samsung confirms the launch of its 7nm Exynos 9820 processor on 14 November

Nov 11, 2018

Samsung One UI

Samsung One UI to redesign user experience to make using large screen phones easier

Nov 08, 2018

foldable phone

Samsung to manufacture at least 1 million units of its foldable phone: Report

Nov 12, 2018

Samsung flip phone

Samsung W2019 flip phone launched with two 4.2-inch displays, Snapdragon 845

Nov 11, 2018

Samsung

Samsung's foldable phone rumoured to be launchd in March and cost about $1,700

Nov 13, 2018

science

artificial intelligence

This AI system can compare and identify the most suitable treatment for a patient

Nov 19, 2018

Satellites

New space industry emerges to inspect, refuel and repair abandoned satellites

Nov 19, 2018

Diabetes

Google halts project to build glucose-sensing contact lens for people with diabetes

Nov 19, 2018

Medicine

A super-spicy Moroccan cactus offers hope to end our dependence on opioids

Nov 18, 2018