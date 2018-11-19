tech2 News Staff

Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 9 in four colours back in August - Copper, Lavender Purple, Blue with a yellow S Pen and the classic Midnight Black. Well, Christmas is on its way and rumours of a Pure White Galaxy Note 9 are gathering pace.

After a render was posted by leakster Evan Blass a couple of weeks ago, a report by MyDrivers claims that the new variant is launching in Taiwan on 23 November. While nothing else is mentioned in the report, it would be safe to say that the internals of the phone, as well as the S Pen, will likely remain unchanged.

Got tipped on this. Eagle-eyed Photoshop detectives, what say ye? pic.twitter.com/KXp4inQtL2 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) November 4, 2018

As far as specifications go, the Note 9 features a 6.4-inches Super AMOLED display sporting the same QHD+ resolution. There are thin chins on both the upper and the lower side of the Infinity Display.

The rear dual camera setup sits horizontally like on the Note 8, but the fingerprint scanner now moves below it at a more reachable and sensible location.

Internally, the Note 9 gets upgraded to an Exynos 9810 SoC which is the same that you get on the Galaxy S9.

Moving to the cameras, you get a dual camera setup (12 MP wide, f/1.5-f/2.4 + 12 MP telephoto, f/2.4) with dual OIS. The front-facing cameras get AF with an 8 MP sensor. Since this is basically the same setup as the Galaxy S9+, Samsung gave it an 'Intelligent Camera' branding with new features like 'Scene Optimizer' which automatically selects one of twenty scene modes and 'Flaw Detection' which lets the user know when the image has not come out right.

Powering all of the above is a 4,000 mAh battery and the smartphone runs Samsung's customised Experience UI with an Android 8.1 Oreo base.

To read our detailed review of the Galaxy Note 9, head here.