FP Staff

Despite growing competition from Chinese manufacturers as well as other smartphone manufacturers, Samsung has managed to emerge as the most-selling smartphone company in India for the 10th consecutive year.

Samsung India sold a record number of smartphones during the festive season on the back of strong consumer demand for premium devices such as the Galaxy S22 series and the recently-launched Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphones, said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Product Marketing, Mobile Business at Samsung India, in a statement.

Samsung said it continues to lead the broader smartphone market by sales for the 10th year running. The Indian arm of the South Korean tech conglomerate notched up revenue close to Rs 14,400 crore through sales of smartphones, wearables and tablets during the two months of September and October, making it one of the best Diwali sales they have had. During the festive months, smartphone sales grew in healthy double digits on the back of strong demand for premium devices that cost Rs 30,000 and above.

Samsung said its premium smartphone sale has nearly doubled in the current year from January till September 2022, compared to the last year. Meanwhile, Counterpoint Research has put out a report, which states that Samsung was the fastest-growing brand in the premium segment in India during the third quarter ending September 2022.

Samsung also led the 5G smartphone segment in India for the fourth straight quarter, according to Counterpoint Research’s report. Samsung has the biggest 5G portfolio in India, with more than 20 5G smartphones and tablets selling in the country, Babbar said.