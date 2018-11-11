Sunday, November 11, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 11 November, 2018 13:26 IST

Samsung confirms the launch of its 7nm Exynos 9820 processor on 14 November

Samsung tweeted the confirmation saying “Intelligence from within” and a 14 November 2018 date.

While Huawei and Apple are leading the chipmaking game, and Qualcomm is ready to launch a new chip in December 2018, Samsung's now all set to launch a new processor on 14 November according to its most recent tweet. It is expected that the company will unveil its own 7-nanometer chipset called the Exynos 9820.

The Samsung Exynos account on Twitter released an image in a tweet on 9 November with text that read “Intelligence from within” and a 14 November 2018. The post does not reveal any other information, but it is obviously going to be a new chipset. The image behind the text is that of an unnamed phone, and a chipset saying peek-a-boo.

Samsung Exynos. Image: Samsung

Samsung Exynos. Image: Samsung

While the name of the processor is unknown, it is expected to be the Exynos 9820.

The 7nm SoC which will also have a dual-core NPU (neural processing unit), according to a recent report.

There have been several rumours about the chip including the one which reveals that Exynos 9820 will feature a tri-cluster arrangement like Huawei's Kirin 980.

One cluster will have two custom Mongoose M4 cores, the second cluster will have Cortex-A76 cores and the third cluster will have Cortex-A55 cores.

Besides this, the new processor might also be equipped with a Mali-G76 GPU and come with AI capabilities.

The company launched the predecessor, the Exynos 9810 this year in January which was built on the South Korean tech giant's second-generation 10-nm FinFET process.

