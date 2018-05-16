Samsung has brought new colour variants of the Galaxy S9. The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus were launched in February this year. The new finishes are available both for Galaxy S9 and the bigger S9 Plus. The company is also expected to launch a Lite version of Galaxy S8, the previous version of Galaxy S9, on 21 May in China.

Two new colours introduced in the smartphones includes Sunrise Gold and Burgundy Red. Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 variants in Midnight Black, Titanium Gray, Coral Blue, and Lilac Purple colour variants. Samsung says that Sunrise Gold edition of the device is the company's first device to feature a satin gloss finish.

Burgundy Red edition will be available in Korea and China starting May whereas the Sunrise Gold will be available in selected markets starting June.

Younghee Lee, CMO and Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics said "People want to be able to express their style and personality through their technology and colour is a big part of that personalisation." He added "The new editions extend the colour offerings of Galaxy S9 and S9+ with vibrant styles that embrace a modern and classic feel.”

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus comes with 6.2-inch Quad HD+ sAMOLED display, 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB internal storage and 3,500 mAh battery. It features dual-camera setup with 12 MP sensors, the front camera comes with an 8 MP sensor. The device runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is priced around Rs 64,000 in India.