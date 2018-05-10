You are here:
Samsung expected to launch Galaxy S8 Lite on 21 May in China, to come with 5.8-inch display and Snapdragon 660 SoC

News-Analysis tech2 News Staff May 10, 2018 13:55 PM IST

Samsung is planning to bring a new Lite variant of the Galaxy S8. The Galaxy S8 was launched in the early months of 2017 last year. With the Galaxy S9/S9 Plus selling this year, it is surprising to see Samsung bring a lite variant of the Samsung Galaxy S8 now.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Lite. Image credits: Weibo.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Lite is expected to be launched on 21 May at the headquarters of JD. The images were seen on the Chinese website Weibo and the date of launch of the smartphone along with the images was tweeted by @MMDDJ_. Three leaked images of the smartphone show an S8 like device with fingerprint scanner placed beside the rear camera. Two colour variants red and black are shown in the images of the Galaxy S8 Lite.

A report on Gizmochina mentions that the smartphone is expected to come with 5.80-inch FHD+ Infinity display. It will run on Snapdragon 660 SoC and will be powered by 3,000 mAh battery. The Galaxy S8 Lite will feature 16 MP camera on the rear side of the device, the front camera will come with an 8 MP sensor. It will run on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Lite. Image credits: Weibo.

Samsung is expected to launch the next flagship the Galaxy S10 code-named "Beyond" in January 2019. Galaxy S10 is expected to come with an under-display fingerprint sensor. It is also launching four new Galaxy J models with Infinity display in May in India.


Updated Date: May 10, 2018 13:55 PM


