tech2 News Staff

It’s Valentine’s Day tomorrow, and what could be more interesting when you can gift your beloved one who’s fervid about tech gadgets a premium phone without burning a hole in your pocket. Confused? Let us break the ice.

Samsung has brought ‘Best Days’ offers ahead of the V-Day with lucrative cashback and discounts on its flagship models, Galaxy S9 Plus and Galaxy Note 9.

Under Samsung's ‘Best Days’ offer, the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus gets an instant cashback offer. There’s additional cashback offers as well, whereby users can get Rs 4,000 off if they purchase the phone using an HDFC debit or credit card. The Galaxy S9 Plus recently received a price cut of Rs 7,000 and it is now available at Rs 57,900 (original price was Rs 64,900) for the 64 GB storage variant.

As part of the special Valentine’s Day offer, the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 Plus will fetch you a cashback of Rs 8,000 and Rs 6,000 respectively on HDFC cards for a limited period.

Speaking of the phablet size Galaxy Note 9, Samsung is providing a cashback offer of Rs 7,000 on the premium handset. With the instant cashback offer, the 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage model will be available for purchase at Rs 77,900. As for the additional cashback offer for HDFC Bank users, the company has bundled an added discount of Rs 6,000 on all Galaxy Note 9 models.

In case you don’t have an HDFC debit or credit card, Samsung has tagged along with an upgrade offer solution as well. Under the upgrade offer, prospective buyers can upgrade to Samsung smartphones from their existing ones and grab an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 9,000. Post this offer, the Galaxy S9 Plus 256 GB variant will be available at Rs 56,900, while the 128 GB variant and 64 GB version will cost Rs 52,900 and Rs 48,900 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Note 9 will cost Rs 68,900 for the 8 GB RAM model and Rs 58,900 for the 6 GB RAM model. Putting a cherry on top of the cake, Samsung has bundled another offer on the Galaxy Note 9. Upon purchasing the handset during the ‘Best Days’ offers, you can get a Samsung Galaxy Watch for a price as low as Rs 9,999 down from Rs 24,990.

