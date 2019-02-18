Monday, February 18, 2019 Back to
Samsung announces the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 and the premium Galaxy Tab S5e

The Galaxy Tab S5e will start selling in Q2 while Tab A 10.1 is currently available only in Germany.

tech2 News Staff Feb 18, 2019 09:52:07 IST

Android tablets may not be very popular these days but that doesn't deter Samsung. Expanding its lineup of tablet offerings, the company has now announced two new fairly affordable tablets, the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 and the Galaxy Tab S5e.

Though Samsung does sell tablets across the world, for now, Germany's the only country where you could pick one of these up. The Galaxy Tab S5e, which is the more premium of the two tablets, will be available in two storage configurations, a base variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage and a 6 GB RAM model with 128 GB of internal storage. The tablet will be available starting Q2 2019 with prices for the WiFi-only model being priced at $399 (approximately Rs 28,500).

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e. Image: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e. Image: Samsung

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) comes in a single storage variant (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage) with options for a WiFi-only version which starts at EUR 210 (approximately Rs 17,000) and an LTE variant priced at EUR 270 (approximately Rs 22,000).

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is the thinnest tablet in Samsung's portfolio at just 5.5 mm. This makes the tablet much thinner than Apple's iPad 2018. The Tab S5e also features a metallic body and slim bezels that are reminiscent of the latest iPad Pro.

Samsung's chucked in a 10.5-inch WQXGA AMOLED display into the Tab S5e, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC, LTE connectivity, and integrated DeX. The tablet also features a 13 MP primary rear camera and an 8 MP selfie shooter on the front.

The tablet also features a four-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support and hardware tuned by AKG. Samsung hasn't specified as to whether the tablet will be running One UI, but we do know that the S5e will offer Android 9 Pie out of the box.

On the other hand, the affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 features a metallic build and packs in a 10.1-inch display with a resolution of 1920 × 1200 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The tablet is powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC (the same processor found on the recently launched Galaxy M20) and features a fairly beefy 6,150 mAh battery to boot.

In terms of cameras, the Tab A 10.1 features an 8 MP primary camera and a 5 MP shooter on the front.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) also features a dual-speaker setup, with Dolby Atmos support. Samsung also threw in a pogo pin port, that lets you hook up an external keyboard.

