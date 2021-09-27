Monday, September 27, 2021Back to
Samsung announces offers on Lifestyle TV, The Frame: All you need to know

Buyers interested in buying The Frame can get a special discount of up to Rs 8,000 and a cashback of Rs 3,000 and no-cost EMIs (24 months) with leading banks.


FP TrendingSep 27, 2021 17:47:36 IST

Samsung has announced exciting offers on Flipkart and Amazon India for its lifestyle TV, The Frame in India. The offers are valid for the upcoming Flipkart Big Billions Day Sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale that will commence on 3 October. People interested in buying The Frame can get a special discount of up to Rs 8,000 and a cashback of Rs 3,000 and no-cost EMIs (24 months) with leading banks. They can also get a chance to grab the recently launched Bezels up to Rs 9,900 complimentary with select models.

Additionally, buyers can get discount coupons worth up to Rs 1,000 by participating in a quiz as part of the sale. People can also get priority buying options and special updates on the TV during both the Amazon and Flipkart sales by clicking on ‘Notify Me’ and register for updates from 27 September – 2 October.

The offers are available on The Frame models, starting from 43-inch and going up to 65-inch. To recall, The Frame comes with a QLED display that comes with a Dual LED backlight and Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology. It comes with Quantum Processor 4K, intelligent sensors, SpaceFit Sound, multi-view, voice assistant support, and more features.

The 43-inch model is priced at Rs 59,900, the 50-inch model is priced at Rs 74,900, the 55-inch model is priced at Rs 89,900, and the 65-inch model is priced at Rs 1,21,900 during the offer period.

