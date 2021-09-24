FP Trending

Amazon India has officially revealed that the Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 will commence on 4 October. The sale will focus on supporting Small Medium Businesses (SMBs) and will include over 1,000 new product launches. The new launches will be from top brands such as Samsung, Bosch, Apple, Samsung, Sony, OnePlus, HP, Philips, Asus, Xiaomi, Boat, Adidas, Lenovo, Sony PS5, Microsoft Xbox, and more.

Amazon will allow people to use the platform for shopping in their preferred language, use the voice shopping feature in Hindi, and get access to loads of offers including Amazon Pay rewards.

Users can a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank cards, no-cost EMI, the option to use Amazon Pay Later, and more exciting offers from other leading Credit/Debit Cards.

Commenting on the announcement Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India said, “This year’s Great Indian Festival is a celebration of the resilience of local shops and small and medium sellers. We are humbled by their spirit and delighted with the opportunity to partner and enable their growth, especially in view of recent challenges owing to the pandemic. We continue to innovate on behalf of our customers to offer the widest selection, value, and convenience, ensuring fast delivery of their #KhushiyonKeDibbe, to get them ready for the festive season from the comfort and safety of their homes”.

There are offers on Amazon Pay too; people can get 5 percent reward points on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, flat Rs 150 off on joining Amazon Pay Later, rewards worth Rs. 1000 back for customers who use Rs.1000 gift cards, rewards worth Rs. 200 by adding money to the Amazon Pay balance, and 10 percent cashback up to Rs.100 on shopping when using Amazon Pay UPI.

Additionally, business buyers can get bulk discounts and deals with GST invoices.

Furthermore, Amazon will launch Prime Video Channels in India during this festive season. This will provide them with access to a variety of content from various OTT platforms. Amazon miniTV and new content will also be introduced.