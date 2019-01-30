Wednesday, January 30, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung announces 1 TB eUFS storage for smartphones; could come in Galaxy S10

Samsung says this 1 TB UFS storage will be in the same form factor as the 512 GB variant of the Note 9.

tech2 News Staff Jan 30, 2019 15:42:13 IST

For some time now the boundaries of internal storage on a phone has been constantly breached by manufacturers such as OnePlus, Samsung, Apple and more. Last year we saw a couple of phones which sported a massive 512 GB of internal storage. Now Samsung has announced that it’ll start offering the world’s first 1 TB eUFS (embedded Universal Flash Storage) option for smartphone OEMs.

The logo of Samsung is seen on a building during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The logo of Samsung is seen on a building during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2018. Reuters

As per Samsung, this 1 TB UFS storage will be in the same form factor as was the 512 GB variant of the Note 9. The UFS storage is said to have read speeds of 1,000 megabytes a second which, according to Samsung is nearly 10 times faster than on a normal micro-SD card.

Rumours have it that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 will quite likely have a variant which will have at least 1 TB of internal storage. Will this be the first device to show off Samsung's new eUFS 1 TB storage? We will know soon, but it can be said that with 512 GB storage variants being introduced last year, we are bound to see a lot of 1 TB storage variants as well.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

also see

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10+ with Snapdragon 855 shows up on Geekbench, S10 image leaked

Jan 17, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 to have in-display fingerprint sensor in at least one variant

Jan 21, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 series' battery capacity revealed on Brazil's certification site

Jan 30, 2019

Samsung

Live images of Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus reveal punch-hole display, 3.5 mm jack

Jan 25, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 expected colours, storage variants and price tags revealed

Jan 23, 2019

Tesla

Tesla signs preliminary agreement with China’s Tianjin Lishen for battery supply

Jan 22, 2019

science

Chemistry

UNESCO marks 150 years of chemistry’s periodic table with a year of celebration

Jan 30, 2019

Space Hotel

Luxury space hotel Aurora Station could open its doors to guests as early as 2021

Jan 30, 2019

Padma Bhushan

Here's what makes ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan's Padma Bhushan win extra special

Jan 30, 2019

Moon Mission

ESA's Germany partner, Israel Aerospace company to assist in upcoming moon mission

Jan 30, 2019