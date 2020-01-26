tech2 News Staff

As India celebrates it's 71st Republic Day, Google has released a beautiful doodle on its search page to join in the celebration.

The doodle highlights the cultural heritage of the country with an array of depictions of Indian musical instruments, dance forms, the India Gate, the famous yellow and green auto-rickshaws in Delhi, the Taj Mahal, India's national bird peacock and more.

The illustration is done by Singapore-based guest artist Meroo Seth.

As Google writes in its blog, "Republic Day marks the completion of India’s transition from the British Raj to an independent republic. It also represents the anniversary of the declaration of Purna Swaraj, which translates to “complete freedom,” by the Indian National Congress in 1929."

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.