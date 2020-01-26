Sunday, January 26, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Republic Day 2020 celebrated in today's Google doodle highlighting India's cultural heritage

Republic Day marks the completion of India’s transition from the British Raj to an independent republic.


tech2 News StaffJan 26, 2020 11:26:16 IST

As India celebrates it's 71st Republic Day, Google has released a beautiful doodle on its search page to join in the celebration.

The doodle highlights the cultural heritage of the country with an array of depictions of Indian musical instruments, dance forms, the India Gate, the famous yellow and green auto-rickshaws in Delhi, the Taj Mahal, India's national bird peacock and more.

Republic Day 2020 celebrated in todays Google doodle highlighting Indias cultural heritage

Republic Day 2020

The illustration is done by Singapore-based guest artist Meroo Seth.

As Google writes in its blog, "Republic Day marks the completion of India’s transition from the British Raj to an independent republic. It also represents the anniversary of the declaration of Purna Swaraj, which translates to “complete freedom,” by the Indian National Congress in 1929."

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Republic Day 2020

Republic Day 2020: Here is how you can download and share WhatsApp stickers

Jan 26, 2020
Republic Day 2020: Here is how you can download and share WhatsApp stickers
Republic Day 2020 LIVE Updates: Parade ends with gravity-defying vertical Charlie by Sukhoi 30 MKI; in a first, Chinook choppers, all-women bike stunts stun audience

NewsTracker

Republic Day 2020 LIVE Updates: Parade ends with gravity-defying vertical Charlie by Sukhoi 30 MKI; in a first, Chinook choppers, all-women bike stunts stun audience

Jan 26, 2020
On Republic Day, Shaheen Bagh protesters unfurl Tricolour, sing National Anthem and read Preamble

NewsTracker

On Republic Day, Shaheen Bagh protesters unfurl Tricolour, sing National Anthem and read Preamble

Jan 26, 2020
Jair Bolsonaro’s Republic Day visit an opportunity for India and Brazil to put to rest ghost of 1961, forge path to prosperity

InMyOpinion

Jair Bolsonaro’s Republic Day visit an opportunity for India and Brazil to put to rest ghost of 1961, forge path to prosperity

Jan 26, 2020
Republic Day: After 2G internet, mobile phone services snapped in Kashmir as precautionary measure

NewsTracker

Republic Day: After 2G internet, mobile phone services snapped in Kashmir as precautionary measure

Jan 26, 2020
Republic Day celebrations 2020: Chief guest Jair Bolsonaro is soft on gun control, ambivalent to environmental concerns

NewsTracker

Republic Day celebrations 2020: Chief guest Jair Bolsonaro is soft on gun control, ambivalent to environmental concerns

Jan 26, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019