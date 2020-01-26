Republic Day 2020 LIVE Updates: Chief guest Jair Bolsonaro to reach Rajpath shorty; 22 tableaux to be on display amid tight security arrangements

Republic Day 2020 LATEST Updates: Aided by dozens of drones in the air and hundreds of CCTV cameras and facial recognition devices, besides several anti-aircraft guns on the ground, the security personnel are keeping a hawk-eyed vigil over Rajpath, where President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating the occasion along with chief guest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and other dignitaries, besides thousands of citizens. Twenty-two tableaux, 16 from States and Union Territories and six from various ministries and departments, depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage and economic progress will also roll down the Rajpath.
Preparations are under full swing for the 71st Republic Day Parade which will commence at the 9 am at Delhi's Rajpath on Sunday. India's rising military might, rich cultural diversity and socio-economic progress will be on full display during the event where Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be the chief guest.
Facial recognition software, CCTVs among security measures
Republic Day 2020 LATEST Updates: The National Capital has been brought under a massive ground-to-air security cover, with thousands of police and paramilitary personnel keeping a hawk-eye vigil. Facial recognition system and drones are part of the measures taken by the Delhi Police for the occasion.
Sharpshooters and snipers will be deployed atop high-rise buildings to keep a watch on the eight-km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort on Sunday, officials told PTI adding that
hundreds of CCTV cameras have also been installed as part of the security arrangements.
Details of Republic Day Parade ceremony
The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial near the India Gate. He will lead the nation in paying tributes to the martyrs by laying a wreath. This is for the first time that the prime minister will pay homage to martyrs at the National War memorial instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti. The memorial was inaugurated by Modi in February 2019. Thereafter, the prime minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the parade.
As per tradition, the national flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute.
School children will convey the age-old message of yoga and spiritual values through dance and music during the parade, the defence ministry said.
The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lt General Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff of Delhi Area, will be the second-in-command.
Twenty-two tableaux will be on display
Anti-satellite weapon Shakthi, Army's battle tank Bhishma, infantry combat vehicles and newly inducted Chinook and Apache helicopters of the Indian Air Force will be part of the grand military parade. Twenty-two tableaux — 16 from States and Union Territories and six from various ministries and departments — depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage and economic progress will also roll down the Rajpath.
The first contingent in the uniform of the erstwhile Gwalior Lancers will be 61 Cavalry. The 61 Cavalry is the only active serving horse cavalry regiment in the world. It was raised on August 1, 1953, with the amalgamation of six state forces' cavalry units. The Indian Army will be represented by a mounted column of 61 Cavalry, eight mechanised columns, six marching contingents and fly-past by Rudra and Dhruv Advanced Light helicopters of the army aviation wing.
Indigenously-developed Main Battle Tank of the Indian Army, T-90 Bhishma tank, infantry combat vehicle Ballway Machine Pikate, the K-9 Vajra and Dhanush guns, transportable satellite terminal and Akash weapon system will be the main attraction in the mechanised columns.
The other marching contingents of the Army will include the Parachute regiment, the Grenadiers regiment, the Sikh Light Infantry regiment, the Kumaon regiment and the Corps of Signals.
The Naval contingent will comprise of 144 young sailors led by Lieutenant Jitin Malkat. It will be followed by the Naval Tableau titled 'Indian Navy - Silent, Strong, and Swift'.
The Air Force contingent, comprising of 144 air warriors, will be led by Flight Lt Shrikant Sharma. The Air Force tableau showcases scaled-down models of the Rafale aircraft, the Tejas aircraft, the Light Combat Helicopter, the Akash missiles system and the Astra missiles.
Various far-reaching reforms of the government including 'Start-up India', and 'Jal Jeevan Mission' will be showcased in six tableaux from different ministries and departments.
For the first time, a contingent of women bikers of CRPF will perform daredevil stunts. The contingent will be led by Inspector Seema Nag who will be seen saluting while standing atop a moving motorcycle.
The grand finale and the most keenly awaited segment of the parade, the flypast will comprise of the 'Trishul' formation by three advanced light helicopters. It is for the first time that a 'tri-service formation' is taking part in the Republic Day Parade.
It will be followed by the 'Vic' formation of Chinook helicopters, used for airlifting diverse loads to remote locations. Apache helicopters, Dornier aircraft, C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, an Airborne Early Warning and Control System aircraft and the 'Globe' formation comprising three C-17 Globemasters are also expected to enthral the people.
Five Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft and five MiG-29 upgrade air superiority fighters in 'Arrowhead' formation will also display their aerial manoeuvre. The parade will culminate with a fleet of Sukhoi-30 MKI jets splitting the sky with a breathtaking 'Vertical Charlie' aerobatic manoeuvre.
Republic Day medals, awards
A total of 1,040 police personnel will be conferred President's police medal for gallantry award and distinguished service on Republic Day. The Jammu and Kashmir Police will receive the maximum number of gallantry honours with 108 medals followed by the Central Reserve Police Force (76).
On the eve of the Republic Day, a total of nine personnel of the border guarding force, with six posthumous, have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), a force spokesperson said. Four SSB personnel have also been awarded the police medal for gallantry (PMG) for killing a dreaded Naxal commander in Jharkhand.
Twenty-nine CISF officials, as well as 15 ITBP officials, have been awarded different police medals. The President's Police Medal for Distinguished Services was awarded to Ambika Nath Mishra, the principal chief security commissioner of the Eastern Railway and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) Commandant Bharat Singh Meena.
With inputs from PTI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Jan 26, 2020 09:17:18 IST
Highlights
WATCH | Republic Day celebrations at minus 20 degrees Celsius
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrated Republic Day at 17,000 feet in extremely cold conditions. The temperature in Ladakh at present is minus 20 degrees Celsius. Also called Himveers, the personnel unfurled the national flag and chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.
Over 10,000 security forces deployed to keep vigil over Republic Day celebrations today
Over ten thousand security personnel have been deployed to keep vigil over the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, said officials. Sharpshooters and snipers have been deployed atop high-rise buildings to keep watch on the eight-km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort, they said
The celebration venue Rajpath will remain inaccessible to general traffic till 12 noon, till when the entry and exit gates of the Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg metro stations too will remain closed, beginning from 8.45 am.
The Delhi police has also installed its facial recognition devices at all entry gates of the R-Day celebration venue to identify miscreants and suspects, said officials.
Tricolour unfurled at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh
The tricolour flag was unfurled at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi on Sunday. Demonstrations have been ongoing in the area since 15 December 2019, and protestors have blocked Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch to protest against the new citizenship law.
Recently, the Delhi High Court asked the Delhi Police to look into the matter of blockage of Kalindi Kunj road blockage which was causing an inconvenience to commuters, due to the protest at Shaheen Bagh.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be chief guest at 71st Republic Day parade amid tight security
With the 71st Republic Day celebrations set to begin here shortly, the entire national capital has been put under a multi-layered, ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil over it, including the celebration venue Rajpath.
Aided by dozens of drones in the air and hundreds of CCTV cameras and facial recognition devices, besides several anti-aircraft guns on the ground, the security personnel are keeping a hawk-eyed vigil over Rajpath, where President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating the occasion along with chief guest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and other dignitaries, besides thousands of citizens.
Rashtrapati Bhavan is decorated on the eve of Republic Day
The Vijay Chowk outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan is the starting point of the Republic Day parade, which crosses Rajpath and ends at Red Fort.
The full route of the Republic Day parade starts from Vijay Chowk, through Rajpath, ‘C’-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, cross Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and ends at Red Fort.
Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, Mary Kom conferred Padma Vibhushan
Eminent personalities, including former Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes, Olympian boxer Mary Kom, former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Jugnauth, classical singer from Varanasi Chhannulal Mishra and Sri Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri of the Pejavara Matha in Udupi have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan.
Thirty-six-year-old Mary Kom, also a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, won a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics while also being crowned as world champion six times in an illustrious career.
CAPFs to receive 76 medals for gallantry on Republic Day
Central Armed Police Forces will be awarded 76 medals for gallantry. Naresh Kumar, Assistant Commandant, CRPF will receive his sixth Police Medal-Gallantry on Republic Day for neutralising three terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba's top commander Shaukat Tak in Srinagar.
Gallantry medals to be awarded during Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath
Indian Army Vice Chief Lt Gen SK Saini, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and Adjutant General Lt Gen Arvind Dutta among 19 officers will be awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal at the Republic Day parade at Rajpath today.
Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi, 15 Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, 3 Corps Commander Lt Gen Rajiv Sirohi and former 16 Corps Chief Lt Gen Paramjeet Singh will be awarded the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal. Meanwhile, four army officers will be awarded the Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry) while 104 army personnel will be given Sena Medal (Gallantry) for their respective acts of bravery, on this Republic Day.
PM wishes India on 71st Republic Day
Tweeting in English and Hindi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the citizens of India on the 71st Republic Day. He will visit the War Memorial in New Delhi, followed by Rajpath for the Republic Day Parade.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
09:15 (IST)
BJP chief JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh celebrate Republic Day
BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda hoisted the tricolour at party headquarters, while Defence Minister Rajanth Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unfurled the national flag at their respective residence. Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik led celebrations in Bhubaneswar and Panaji respectively.
09:12 (IST)
WATCH | Republic Day celebrations at minus 20 degrees Celsius
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrated Republic Day at 17,000 feet in extremely cold conditions. The temperature in Ladakh at present is minus 20 degrees Celsius. Also called Himveers, the personnel unfurled the national flag and chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.
09:07 (IST)
Chennai's witnesses Republic Day parade
A Republic Day parade is underway at Kamarajar Road off Marina Beach in Chennai. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Governor, Chief Minister and deputy Chief Minister had started the Republic Day celebrations with a flag-hoisting ceremony.
08:56 (IST)
Over 10,000 security forces deployed to keep vigil over Republic Day celebrations today
Over ten thousand security personnel have been deployed to keep vigil over the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, said officials. Sharpshooters and snipers have been deployed atop high-rise buildings to keep watch on the eight-km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort, they said
The celebration venue Rajpath will remain inaccessible to general traffic till 12 noon, till when the entry and exit gates of the Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg metro stations too will remain closed, beginning from 8.45 am.
The Delhi police has also installed its facial recognition devices at all entry gates of the R-Day celebration venue to identify miscreants and suspects, said officials.
08:48 (IST)
Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, other Union minister greet people on Republic Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to countrymen on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. "Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind," he tweeted.
08:44 (IST)
Tricolour unfurled at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh
The tricolour flag was unfurled at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi on Sunday. Demonstrations have been ongoing in the area since 15 December 2019, and protestors have blocked Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch to protest against the new citizenship law.
Recently, the Delhi High Court asked the Delhi Police to look into the matter of blockage of Kalindi Kunj road blockage which was causing an inconvenience to commuters, due to the protest at Shaheen Bagh.
08:38 (IST)
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be chief guest at 71st Republic Day parade amid tight security
With the 71st Republic Day celebrations set to begin here shortly, the entire national capital has been put under a multi-layered, ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil over it, including the celebration venue Rajpath.
Aided by dozens of drones in the air and hundreds of CCTV cameras and facial recognition devices, besides several anti-aircraft guns on the ground, the security personnel are keeping a hawk-eyed vigil over Rajpath, where President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating the occasion along with chief guest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and other dignitaries, besides thousands of citizens.
08:27 (IST)
Tamil Nadu Governor, CM Palaniswami present at flag-hoisting ceremony at Chennai
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurled the national flag on Republic Day in Chennai. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were also present.
08:25 (IST)
Pune students create portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajmata Jijau
More than 4,000 students gathered to create large portraits of the national flag, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajmata Jijau and Tanaji Malusare in Pune
08:20 (IST)
Beating Retreat ceremony performed at Attari-Wagah border
A centuries-old tradition, Beating Retreat marked the end of the day’s fighting during battle and soldiers returning to their camps in the evening. It was performed at the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on the eve of Republic Day.
The ceremony will also be performed at Vijay Chowk to mark the end of Republic Day celebrations.
08:16 (IST)
Kolkata buildings take on the tricolour hues
Kolkata Police headquarters, Raj Bhavan and The 42 illuminated on the eve of Republic Day.
08:15 (IST)
Mumbai buildings lit up on Republic Day eve
The CSMT building in South Mumbai was lit in orange, white and green colours on the eve of republic Day. Among the other buildings decorated for the occasion were the BMC headquarters on DN Road and the Maharashtra Secretariat building.
08:13 (IST)
Rashtrapati Bhavan is decorated on the eve of Republic Day
The Vijay Chowk outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan is the starting point of the Republic Day parade, which crosses Rajpath and ends at Red Fort.
The full route of the Republic Day parade starts from Vijay Chowk, through Rajpath, ‘C’-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, cross Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg and ends at Red Fort.
08:06 (IST)
Padma Shri Awards: Karan Johar, Kangna Ranaut and Zaheer Khan among 118 named
The Padma Shri for this year has been awarded to a total of 118 eminent personalities across fields of art, literature and education, medicine, trade and industry, sports, public affairs, social work and science and engineering. Some of the prominent recipients of the awards include filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, actor Kangana Ranaut, cricketer Zaheer Khan and Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani, among others.
Current Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, former Indian men's hockey player MP Ganesh, shooter Jitu Rai, former Indian women's football team captain Oinam Bembem Devi and archer Tarundeep Rai. Singers Suresh Wadkar and Adnan Sami, as well as veteran TV actor Sarita Joshi have also been conferred with the fourth highest civilian award of the country.
08:04 (IST)
Education
Education
08:01 (IST)
Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, Mary Kom conferred Padma Vibhushan
Eminent personalities, including former Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes, Olympian boxer Mary Kom, former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Jugnauth, classical singer from Varanasi Chhannulal Mishra and Sri Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri of the Pejavara Matha in Udupi have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan.
Thirty-six-year-old Mary Kom, also a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, won a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics while also being crowned as world champion six times in an illustrious career.
07:59 (IST)
CAPFs to receive 76 medals for gallantry on Republic Day
Central Armed Police Forces will be awarded 76 medals for gallantry. Naresh Kumar, Assistant Commandant, CRPF will receive his sixth Police Medal-Gallantry on Republic Day for neutralising three terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba's top commander Shaukat Tak in Srinagar.
07:55 (IST)
Gallantry medals to be awarded during Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath
Indian Army Vice Chief Lt Gen SK Saini, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and Adjutant General Lt Gen Arvind Dutta among 19 officers will be awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal at the Republic Day parade at Rajpath today.
Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi, 15 Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, 3 Corps Commander Lt Gen Rajiv Sirohi and former 16 Corps Chief Lt Gen Paramjeet Singh will be awarded the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal. Meanwhile, four army officers will be awarded the Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry) while 104 army personnel will be given Sena Medal (Gallantry) for their respective acts of bravery, on this Republic Day.
07:50 (IST)
PM wishes India on 71st Republic Day
Tweeting in English and Hindi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the citizens of India on the 71st Republic Day. He will visit the War Memorial in New Delhi, followed by Rajpath for the Republic Day Parade.