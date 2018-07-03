Tuesday, July 03, 2018 Back to
Google rolls out Android P Beta 3 for the Pixel and Pixel 2 smartphone range

Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Vivo X21 UD and the OnePlus 6 will receive the update soon.

As we edge closer to seeing a stable build of Android P being released, Google has just announced the third beta version of Android P for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Android P

Android P

According to a report by XDADevelopers, the latest build comes with a host of bug fixes and improvements which further polishes the OS. Android P Beta 3 (Developer Preview 4) also updates the Android Security Patch to July and is very close to a final stable build of the operating system.

The report adds that the new update is marked as “release candidate for testing” which essentially means that it includes the final APIs and near-final system images for development and testing.

Having released the first preview version back in March, Google overhauls the design quite a bit with Android P. The first beta (Developer Preview 2) was released a month later bringing gesture-based navigation, adaptive brightness and battery management features improved by machine learning. Developer Preview 3 was then announced in June and that brought in more improvements and tweaks, which included a better brightness slider, a new ‘Clear all’ button in the recents menu and a few other bug fixes.

For the time being, the Android P Beta 3 is available to Google's Pixel devices but it's expected that other devices like the Essential Phone, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Vivo X21 UD and the OnePlus 6 will receive the update soon. This, however, will depend on the respective device manufacturers and roll-out times will differ from device to device.

