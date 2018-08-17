Let’s face it. Owning an iPhone X for most of us is not less than a dream. Therefore we look for options closer home: an iPhone 8 maybe, an iPhone 7 or maybe an iPhone SE. But how about renting an iPhone X?

RentoMojo, a rental website mainly for furniture and house appliances has come with plans which offer people the chance to rent a smartphone, especially ultra-premium ones like the iPhone X, Google Pixel 2, or the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

This facility is available in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai and Noida.

How does one go about it?

As per the website, the minimum subscription period to rent a phone is six months, which can be further expanded after making another subscription. Depending on the subscription, the rental is decided and every month, the user has to pay a fixed amount. Also, the user is required to pay a deposit for the device. The deposit is refundable and remains the same irrespective of the subscription.

Additionally, there is also an option to buy the same product in the Rent To Own option, when the subscription period ends.

Given below is a list of monthly rental:

Apple

A black iPhone X with 64 GB internal storage will cost Rs 4,299 for 24 months, Rs 4,499 for 18 months, for Rs 4,999 for 12 months, and Rs 9,299 for 6 months. Meanwhile, a grey iPhone 8 with 64 GB storage will cost Rs 3,967 for 24 months, Rs 4,085 for 18 months, Rs 4,399 for 12 months, and Rs 7,399 for 6 months.

Google

You can rent a 128 GB Google Pixel 2 at Rs 2,099 for 24 months, Rs 5,398 for 18 months, Rs 2,699 for 12 months, and Rs 3,899 for 6 months.

Samsung

A black Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with 64 GB storage is available at Rs 3,599 for 24 months, Rs 3,699 for 18 months, Rs 4,099 for 12 months, and Rs 7,799 for 6 months Meanwhile a grey Samsung Galaxy S9 with 64 GB internal storage will charge Rs 2,999 for 24 months, Rs3,099 for 18 months, Rs 3,469 for 12 months, and Rs 6,499 for six months.

These rentals are available only for Apple, Samsung, and Google, as of now.