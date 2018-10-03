Wednesday, October 03, 2018 Back to
03 October, 2018

Removing Alex Jones' 'Infowars' podcasts from App Store was done independently: Tim Cook

Jones is a controversial American radio show host who runs the website Infowars.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that the decision to remove the "Infowars" podcasts by US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from App Store was not part of a coordinated attempt by multiple Silicon Valley companies to de-platform Jones and deny him a voice, the media reported.

Alex Jones from Infowars.com speaks during a rally in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump near the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson - HT1EC7I1F2Z6O

Alex Jones from Infowars.com speaks during a rally in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Reuters

"I've never even had a conversation about Alex Jones with any other tech companies," The Verge quoted Cook as saying in an interview with Vice News Tonight on Tuesday.

Several tech giants including Google-owned YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Spotify, and Twitter have either removed or restricted Jones' activities on their platforms for promoting hate speech.

"We make our decisions independently and I think that's important. Honestly. I've had no conversation. And to my knowledge, no one at Apple has," Cook added.

Jones is a controversial American radio show host who runs the website Infowars.com that is devoted to conspiracy theories and content containing abusive language to describe people who are transgenders, Muslims and immigrants.

