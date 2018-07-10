Tuesday, July 10, 2018 Back to
Reuters 10 July, 2018 08:48 IST

Removal of fake accounts does not affect its user metrics, says Twitter

The social media company had suspended more than 70 million fake accounts in May and June.

Twitter Inc said on 9 July that it has removed fake accounts but that does not impact its reported user metrics as was indicated in a report by The Washington Post.

The newspaper had said the social media company had suspended more than 70 million fake accounts in May and June, leading to a decline of monthly active users in the second quarter.

“Most accounts we remove are not included in our reported metrics as they have not been active on the platform for 30 days or more, or we catch them at sign up and they are never counted,” CFO Ned Segal tweeted on Monday.

“If we removed 70M accounts from our reported metrics, you would hear directly from us.”

