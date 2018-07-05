Thursday, July 05, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 05 July, 2018 12:25 IST

JioGigaFiber wired broadband FTTH service announced at 41st AGM

Jio Giga Fiber's fibre to the home (FTTH) service connects users directly to Jio servers.

At the Reliance Annual General Meeting held in Mumbai today, chairman, Mukesh Ambani made official Jio’s plans to dominate the wired broadband space.

After announcing Jio’s 4G success in numbers, Ambani announced the launch of Jio Giga Fiber, the company’s fixed-line broadband service in India.

Mukesh Ambani Reliance AGM

Mukesh Ambani Reliance AGM

While Jio did not announce any tariffs or plans, the company did announce how the the service would be implemented.

JioGigaFiber will have its own special router called the Jio GigaRouter that will bring the internet to subscriber's homes.

Once available, users can also go in for a Jio GigaTV, which is a set-top box (STB) that will let Jio subscribers place voice calls, and allow for media sharing as well.

Reliance Jio GigaTV and GigaRouter

Reliance Jio GigaTV and GigaRouter

Jio's GigaTV will also support voice commands, like on the Jio Phone, and will also let you navigate your Jio TV programming using the same.

Additionally, Reliance Jio also announced that Jio virtual reality services will be supported at 4K resolution via the STB.

Jio will not charge customers for installation of the fibre line, and the security deposit is charged because of the ONT device (GigaHub Home Gateway). The amount can be paid using debit card, credit card, Jio Money or PayTM.

Reliance Jio GigaTV interface

Reliance Jio GigaTV interface

Jio’s fibre to the home (FTTH) service connects users directly to Jio servers. This is far different from most other networks and those offered by local cable operators where fibre cabling is only used till the building with the last few meters of end connectivity covered with regular copper cables.

With FTTH, Jio claims that its internet service is faster, requires little or no upgrades to the network over time and provides download speed that are better suited to video conferencing.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

