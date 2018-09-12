Wednesday, September 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Press Trust of India 12 September, 2018 10:21 IST

Reliance Jio will use Hughes satellite to provide 4G services in rural areas

Hughes to provide a managed service to include network planning, implementation, operation etc.

Reliance Jio will use Hughes satellite services for providing 4G services in some parts of rural and remote area.

The Mukesh Ambani-led company will connect more than 400 sites in remote and rural locations for the services, a Hughes official said.

Reliance Jio. Reuters.

Reliance Jio. Reuters.

"After an extensive evaluation of the satellite technology on the market, we felt strongly that the Hughes Jupiter System, with its high-throughput terminals and future-proof multiservice capabilities, provided the ideal performance and efficiency for supporting connectivity to our 4G/LTE sites," Jyotindra Thacker, Group president, Reliance Jio said.

Hughes Communications President Partho Banerjee said satellite is the ideal technology for extending 4G service to remote and rural communities beyond the reach of the terrestrial network.

Under the agreement with Jio, Hughes India will provide a managed service to include network planning, implementation, operation and maintenance.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

NewsTracker

Idea Cellular completes merger with Vodafone India after NCLT nod; will become largest telecom operator in country

Aug 31, 2018

TRAI

TRAI slaps fine on Vodafone, Jio, Airtel for not meeting service quality norms

Sep 09, 2018

JioPhone 2

JioPhone 2 to go on flash sale today at 12 pm: Here’s all you need to know

Sep 06, 2018

NewsTracker

Bharti Airtel gets FDI clearance to offload 20% stake in DTH unit to Warburg Pincus for $350 million

Aug 29, 2018

BSNL

BSNL revises its broadband plans to take on Jio GigaFiber and Airtel V-Fiber

Sep 03, 2018

ShareWorthy

Vodafone Idea Limited: Tongue firmly in cheek, telecom giants Reliance Jio and Airtel join celebration over merger

Sep 01, 2018

science

Nuclear Physics

Apsara-U: Asia's first research reactor restored and now operational at BARC

Sep 12, 2018

Genome Mapping

Scientists have done more than finding Nemo, they've now mapped its entire genome

Sep 12, 2018

ISRO

ISRO to launch its first fully-commercial foreign satellites on 16 September

Sep 11, 2018

Gene Editing

CRISPR gene editing technology patents from MIT and Harvard upheld by US Court

Sep 11, 2018