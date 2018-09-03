State-owned BSNL has never backed down when it comes to holding on to its user base and the operator now seems prepared to take the tariff war to the likes of Reliance Jio's GigaFiber and Airtel's V-Fiber.

Revamping its portfolio of broadband plans, BSNL has implemented minor changes to all its plans priced between Rs 249 and Rs 2,295. The changes here include the extension of FUP limits in the case of some plans while others will see a boost in overall download speeds.

As per a report by TelecomTalk, BSNL has a total of ten broadband plans under Rs 1000 and another four plans within Rs 2,295. The provider has revised its Rs 249 plan to offer a 5 Mbps connection up to 15 GB instead of 5 GB FUP limit. Next up is the Rs 499 plan that offers 8 Mbps speeds until 25 GB. Third is Rs 545 broadband plan that offers 30 GB of data per month. The speeds on all the three plans will be down to 1 Mbps once the FUP limit is reached.

As for the Rs 675, Rs 795, Rs 845, Rs 949, and Rs 999 plans, the FUP limit on each of the plans have also been extended. The Rs 675 plan now offers 35 GB of data at 10 Mbps speeds, the Rs 795 plan offers 45 GB while the Rs 845 plan comes with 50 GB FUP. The Rs 949 plan gets 70 GB FUP per month and lastly the Rs 999 plan that now offers a monthly FUP of 70 GB. Speeds are throttled to 2 Mbps once FUP limits are reached.

There are four BSNL broadband plans between Rs 1000 and Rs 2500- Rs 1199, Rs 1275, Rs 1495 and Rs 2295 plans. The Rs 1,199 plan now offers a FUP of 80 GB per month with speeds of 10 Mbps while BSNL has also revamped the Rs 1275, Rs 1,495 plans and Rs 2,295 to offer a FUP of 120 GB, 140 GB and 200 GB FUP respectively per month.

The revised plans will be effective from 1 September, all of which also offer free voice calling.