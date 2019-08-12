Monday, August 12, 2019Back to
Reliance Jio will now allow unlimited ISD calls to US, Canada at Rs 500 per month

As per RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Jio is now the second-largest mobile network in the world


tech2 News StaffAug 12, 2019 14:17:21 IST

Reliance made some huge announcements today during its Reliance Annual General Meeting (AGM). One of those big announcements is that the company will soon offer unlimited ISD calling service from Jio landlines to the US and Canada. The monthly subscription fee for this plan is to be a mere Rs 500.

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani says that with this plan, Jio is launching the lowest fixed-line rates for international calling anywhere in the world.

Reliance Jio will now allow unlimited ISD calls to US, Canada at Rs 500 per month

Reliance Jio. Reuters.

Apart from this, Reliance announced that starting from 5 September, Jio will commercially launch its broadband service with Jio Fibre. The starting subscription cost of this service will be Rs 700 and will go up to Rs 10,000 as per the plan. The company says that Jio Fibre will offer high internet speed that will range from 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps. Also, any call made via Jio Fibre fixed line (landline), will be free of cost to any number pan India.

Ambani also announced that the Premium Jio Fiber customers will get to see new movies on the same day they're released.

Reliance Jio had also crossed the 340 mn subscriber mark, making it India’s largest cellular network which makes it the second-largest mobile network in the world.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

