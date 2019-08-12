Monday, August 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

With 340 mn subscribers, Reliance Jio is now India's largest mobile network operator

Mukesh Ambani announced that the network has been gaining an average of 10 mn subscribers per month.


Anirudh RegidiAug 12, 2019 13:03:06 IST

At the Reliance Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Reliance Jio had crossed the 340 mn subscriber mark, making it India’s largest cellular network.

Going by previous reports, Vodafone-Idea was in the lead earlier with a subscriber base of 394.8 mn as of March 2019. Airtel was a distant second at 325.1 mn and Jio was further behind at 306.7 mn. Vodafone-Idea’s subscriber count has fallen to around 325 mn, going by the latest estimates.

If confirmed, Ambani’s announcement also means that Reliance Jio is now the second-largest mobile network in the world.

With 340 mn subscribers, Reliance Jio is now Indias largest mobile network operator

Relaince Jio now has 340 mn users. Image: Reuters

Ambani also announced that the network has been gaining an average of 10 mn subscribers every month and that it won’t be long before Jio hits the 500 million subscriber mark.

Speaking of the company’s investments, Ambani stated that the investment cycle is now complete. He explained that the company’s infrastructure is already 5G ready and so future-proof. Currently, only minor investment is needed to allow for an increase in capacity as the subscriber count goes up.

Lastly, he added that Jio has been profitable since the first quarter when it went commercial.

5 September 2019 will mark the three-year anniversary of the launch of the Jio mobile network.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

RIL AGM 2019 Updates: Reliance Industries aims to become zero net-debt company in next 18 months: Mukesh Ambani

Aug 12, 2019
RIL AGM 2019 Updates: Reliance Industries aims to become zero net-debt company in next 18 months: Mukesh Ambani
JioFiber broadband internet service rollout starts from 5 September; monthly plans begin from Rs 700 onwards

JIoFiber

JioFiber broadband internet service rollout starts from 5 September; monthly plans begin from Rs 700 onwards

Aug 12, 2019
RIL AGM 2019: Reliance Jio pan-India broadband service launch from 5 September with unlimited free call

NewsTracker

RIL AGM 2019: Reliance Jio pan-India broadband service launch from 5 September with unlimited free call

Aug 12, 2019
RIL AGM today: All eyes on Mukesh Ambani’s speech; FTTH service, Jio Phone 3 model announcements expected

NewsTracker

RIL AGM today: All eyes on Mukesh Ambani’s speech; FTTH service, Jio Phone 3 model announcements expected

Aug 12, 2019
Reliance Jio's journey since 2016 has been 'incredible', potential for growth is immense, says chairman Mukesh Ambani

NewsTracker

Reliance Jio's journey since 2016 has been 'incredible', potential for growth is immense, says chairman Mukesh Ambani

Aug 12, 2019
RIL AGM 2019: Reliance Jio subscriber base at over 340 mn, ready to kick-start four new growth engines, says Mukesh Ambani

NewsTracker

RIL AGM 2019: Reliance Jio subscriber base at over 340 mn, ready to kick-start four new growth engines, says Mukesh Ambani

Aug 12, 2019

science

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019
Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Green Revolution

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Aug 09, 2019
So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019
Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aliens

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aug 07, 2019