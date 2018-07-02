Reliance Jio has introduced another offer for its internet hotspot device JioFi. The device is now effectively priced at Rs 499 as compared to the original price of Rs 999. To avail the offer, customers will have to buy a postpaid SIM for the JioFi device and buy it at full price. The company will give a cashback of Rs 500 on the JioFi after one year.

The cashback of Rs 500 will be given to users who have paid 12 consecutive bills by using the device for one year. The cashback will be returned to the customer as credit in their postpaid account. This credit can be used against future payments. The Jio PostPaid offer will be available from 3 July and will come with no data limit on a recharge of Rs 199. The company is also providing international calling with a charge of 50 paise/per minute.

Reliance Jio recently launched the 'Jio Oppo Monsoon Offer' that provides 3.2 GB of 4G data data to Oppo device users.



Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.