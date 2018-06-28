With the onset of the monsoon season in the country, Reliance Jio has come up with a series of offers for its customers. The telecom major is providing up to 3.2 terabytes of 4G data and benefits upto Rs 4,900 as part of the 'Jio Oppo Monsoon Offer'.

Here are details of the offer, which any Jio subscriber buying a new OPPO device on an old or new Jio SIM card can avail:

- Instant cashbacks benefits of Rs 1,800. This will be given out in the form of 36 vouchers worth Rs 50 each.

- Money credit of up to Rs 1,800 in three tranches of Rs 600 each. These tranches will be available after the 13th, 26th and the 39th recharge on the Jio SIM cards.

- Discount coupons worth Rs 1,300 from MakeMytrip.

The offer will begin from Thursday, 28 June 2018 and the prepaid plans eligible for the offers are the Rs 198 or Rs 299 Jio prepaid plans.

Last week, Jio offered 4.5 GB data per day with unlimited calls at Rs 299. However, the offer was not permanent and was valid only till 20 June, 2018.

Previously, the offer that Jio provided at Rs 299, entitled subscribers to get 3 GB daily data along with voice and SMS benefits. Now, those who recharge with Rs 299 before 30 June will be entitled to get 4.5 GB daily data for a period of 28 days.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.