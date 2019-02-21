tech2 News Staff

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy M-series smartphones in India and Jio has announced a collaboration with the South Korean giant by announcing an exclusive sale of the M10 and M20 smartphones.

Apart from that Jio has also announced special Double Data Offer for Jio subscribers on the M series devices. The phone can be purchased on Samsung.com, MyJio app and Jio.com on 22 February from 12 pm to 1 pm. While logging in from your MyJio app or from the Jio.com website you will have to authenticate of their Jio number.

The Galaxy M20 will be priced at Rs 12,990 for the 4 GB+64 GB variant, while the 3 GB+32 GB variant will cost Rs 10,990. Galaxy M10 is priced at Rs 8,990 for the 3 GB+32 GB variant and Rs 7,990 for the 2 GB+16 GB variant.

As per Jio, the double data offer brings savings worth up to Rs 3,110. For availing the offer, Galaxy M users have to recharge for Rs 198 or Rs 299 on their Jio number till 5 March. The user shall be entitled to one Double Data Voucher per recharge for a maximum of 10 recharges within this period.

Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.