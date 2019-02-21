tech2 News Staff

Earlier this year, Samsung launched the India-first M-series phones in India – Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 – that compete with some of the popular Xiaomi phones like the Redmi Note 6 and Redmi 6A. And in this competition, Samsung for the first time has also adopted the flash sale model, which Xiaomi is (in)famous for. And today, for the third time, the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 will be available on flash sale on Amazon India and Samsung's online store.

Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 price

The Galaxy M10 is priced at Rs 7,990 for the 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage variant and Rs 8,990 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant. As for the Galaxy M20, the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant will cost Rs 10,990 and, you will have to shell out Rs 12,990 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB variant.

There are also a few offers available, where Amazon is offering a Total Damage Protection plan for the devices. The plan for Galaxy M10 costs Rs 699 and the protection plan for M20 is priced at Rs 1,199. There is also a no-cost EMI offer on Galaxy M20.

Additionally, Reliance Jio has come up with “Samsung Galaxy M – Jio Double Data Offer – 2019” granting benefits worth Rs 3,110 to Jio subscribers in the form of Rs 198 and Rs 299 prepaid plans on the purchase of Galaxy M10 or the Galaxy M20. The subscriber can avail this offer for a maximum of 10 times before 30 June 2020.

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 specifications and features

There are a lot of firsts that the M-series brings for Samsung. Apart from being the first of Samsung phones to sport a notched-display, the sale of the Galaxy M10 and M20 is also the beginning of Samsung's online-only sales model.

As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M10 features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display panel along with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone features a Samsung Exynos 7870 SoC and runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of Samsung Experience 9.5 UX.

As far as cameras go, the M10 features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor along with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5 MP secondary, ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, there is a 5 MP sensor at the front with support for display-flash.

The Galaxy M10 also packs a 3,400 mAh that supports fast charging thanks to the bundled 15 W charger.

The more capable Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V display which runs at a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone features Samsung's new Exynos 7904 SoC and also runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of Samsung Experience 9.5 UX.

For optics, there's a dual rear camera set up along with a 13 MP f/1.9 aperture primary sensor and a 5 MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor. An 8 MP sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture is available at the front for selfies and video calls.

The M20 gets a beefy 5,000 mAh battery and also comes bundled with a 15 W fast charging adapter.

