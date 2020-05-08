tech2 News Staff

To facilitate users with better plans during the Coronavirus lockdown, Reliance Jio has rolled out yet another 'Work from home' plan in India. This annual plan is priced at Rs 2,399 and offers 2 GB data per day to the users with no daily data capping.

In addition to that, the new plan also offers unlimited voice calls and SMS and provides validity of 365 days. Jio now offers two annual plans including the one that is just launched.

The other one is priced at Rs 2,121 and it offers 1.5 GB per day. Similar to the Rs 2,399 plan, this one also offers unlimited calls and SMS, but 336 days validity.

To recall, Reliance Jio has also modified a few existing plans to make it more usable during times of quarantine.

The Rs 101 4G data voucher which used to offer 6 GB data earlier now offers 12 GB high-speed data and 1,000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls.

Post exhaustion of the pack, the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps in this case as well.

The company has also modified the Rs 51 4G data voucher. The pack which would offer 3 GB data earlier now offers 6 GB of high-speed internet and 500 minutes of talktime to help those who are in self-isolation.

