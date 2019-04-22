Monday, April 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reliance Jio launches Cricket Play Along, special data pack of Rs 251 giving 2 GB/day

Jio Cricket Play Along allows users to engage on their mobile phones while a match is being broadcast live.

tech2 News StaffApr 22, 2019 17:08:23 IST

With IPL fever gripping the nation and the world cup about to arrive soon, Reliance Jio is launching an exciting interactive concept that will make your cricket watching experience even more enjoyable.

Reliance Jio launches Cricket Play Along, special data pack of Rs 251 giving 2 GB/day

A woman checks her mobile phone as she walks past a mobile store of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit. Reuters

A new game called Jio Cricket Play Along allows users to engage on their mobile phones while a match is being broadcast live on TV. The premise is that users need to predict the winner of a match in real-time. Jio Cricket Play Along is available to both Jio and non-Jio customers but anyone who wishes to participate needs to download the MyJio app.

Apart from predicting the results, players can also test their knowledge of the game and accumulate points for every correct prediction. Last year Gaurav Kumar who played Jio Cricket Play Along won a 1 BHK apartment in Pallava, Dombivali, Mumbai. This year prizes for winners include e all-inclusive Thailand trip, Rs 1 lakh worth of IXIGO vouchers,  vouchers from Myntra, Lenskart, Peter England, one-year free movie tickets on BookMyShow etc.

Jio Cricket data pack.

Jio Cricket data pack.

Also, Jio has unveiled a Cricket Season special data pack at Rs. 251. In terms of benefits, the plan provides users with live cricket matches and 2 GB of data per day for 51 days. You also get exclusive wallpapers and logos of your favourite team, a chance to click a selfie with your favourite team, match tickets and more.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review


also see

NewsTracker

Reliance Jio crosses 300 million customers mark; becomes world's fastest company to get 100 million subscribers

Apr 14, 2019
Reliance Jio crosses 300 million customers mark; becomes world's fastest company to get 100 million subscribers
Reliance Jio TV launches exclusive HD channels with movies in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil

JioTV

Reliance Jio TV launches exclusive HD channels with movies in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil

Apr 20, 2019
JioNews app launched, offers magazines and Live TV services for free to Jio users

JioNews

JioNews app launched, offers magazines and Live TV services for free to Jio users

Apr 11, 2019
Reliance Jio's fibre network unit to raise around Rs 27,000 crore loan to meet expected demand for assets

NewsTracker

Reliance Jio's fibre network unit to raise around Rs 27,000 crore loan to meet expected demand for assets

Apr 15, 2019
Reliance Jio reportedly approaches DoT for in-flight connectivity license

Jio

Reliance Jio reportedly approaches DoT for in-flight connectivity license

Apr 16, 2019
Reliance Jio March quarter net profit jumps 64% to Rs 840 cr; subscriber base reaches 30.67 cr

NewsTracker

Reliance Jio March quarter net profit jumps 64% to Rs 840 cr; subscriber base reaches 30.67 cr

Apr 18, 2019

science

Earth Day 2019: Understanding Project tiger, a homegrown conservation success story

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019: Understanding Project tiger, a homegrown conservation success story

Apr 22, 2019
Earth Day 2019: A world without insects is a world without fruit, coffee and pizza

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019: A world without insects is a world without fruit, coffee and pizza

Apr 22, 2019
Earth Day 2019: Migrations remind us we are one among a million other species looking to survive, sing and love

Earth day 2019

Earth Day 2019: Migrations remind us we are one among a million other species looking to survive, sing and love

Apr 22, 2019
Earth Day 2019: To solve the climate change crisis, we need a Global Deal for Nature

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019: To solve the climate change crisis, we need a Global Deal for Nature

Apr 22, 2019