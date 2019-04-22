tech2 News Staff

With IPL fever gripping the nation and the world cup about to arrive soon, Reliance Jio is launching an exciting interactive concept that will make your cricket watching experience even more enjoyable.

A new game called Jio Cricket Play Along allows users to engage on their mobile phones while a match is being broadcast live on TV. The premise is that users need to predict the winner of a match in real-time. Jio Cricket Play Along is available to both Jio and non-Jio customers but anyone who wishes to participate needs to download the MyJio app.

Apart from predicting the results, players can also test their knowledge of the game and accumulate points for every correct prediction. Last year Gaurav Kumar who played Jio Cricket Play Along won a 1 BHK apartment in Pallava, Dombivali, Mumbai. This year prizes for winners include e all-inclusive Thailand trip, Rs 1 lakh worth of IXIGO vouchers, vouchers from Myntra, Lenskart, Peter England, one-year free movie tickets on BookMyShow etc.

Also, Jio has unveiled a Cricket Season special data pack at Rs. 251. In terms of benefits, the plan provides users with live cricket matches and 2 GB of data per day for 51 days. You also get exclusive wallpapers and logos of your favourite team, a chance to click a selfie with your favourite team, match tickets and more.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

