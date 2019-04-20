tech2 News Staff

Reliance Jio has quietly added four new exclusive channels to Jio TV, which is their video-on-demand (VOD) and live TV platform. With the competition in the telecom industry getting more intense by the second, content offerings have now become their way to pull in more audience.

Now according to the Jio TV app, users will now be able to watch four new exclusive HD channels – Jio Bollywood Premium HD, Jio Bollywood Classic HD, Jio Tamil Hits HD, and Jio Telugu Hits HD. All four channels stream movies, however, the two different Bollywood channels are categories by relatively newer films on Premium HD and older movies streaming on Classic HD. The Tamil Hits HD and Telugu Hits HD show movies in the respective languages.

With the launch of the new channels, Jio TV now offers a total of 16 Jio-branded exclusive channels.

The announcements of these channels come just days after Jio rolled out new picture-in-picture feature on the Android Jio TV app. The feature essentially allows users to continue watching Jio TV while browsing other content on their Android device.

Earlier this week, Reliance Jio also announced the JioNews app that offers direct access to curated news content as well as to local and international magazines and blogs.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.