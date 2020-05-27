Wednesday, May 27, 2020Back to
Reliance Jio Fiber introduces additional data benefits for annual subscribers starting at Rs 699

Jio Fiber’s most expensive plan costs Rs 8,499 and delivers a massive 15,000 GB of monthly data benefits.


FP TrendingMay 27, 2020 17:12:11 IST

Jio Fiber has introduced additional data benefits for its annual subscription plans. Reliance Jio has updated the website to reflect that all plans from Bronze to Titanium offer additional double data on annual subscription.

The Bronze plan that usually offers 350 GB of data for annual plan subscribers at Rs 699 will provide an additional 100 GB monthly data from now on. For those opting for monthly rental, the data benefit is of 250 GB that includes 100 GB plan benefit.

As for the Silver Jio Fiber Plan that costs Rs 849, the 12-month subscription plan will now provide 800 GB of total monthly data with an annual bonus of 200 GB. The breakup includes 200 GB subscription profit, 200 GB double data profit, 200 GB promotional data and 200 GB annual plan benefits.

For those opting for the Gold Plan at Rs 1,200, annual subscribers get a total of 1,750 GB monthly data that includes 500 GB annual plan gain, 250 GB introductory data, 500 GB lockdown double data gain, and 500 GB plan benefit.

The Diamond Jio Fiber Plan now provides annual subscribers with 4,000 GB of high-speed data benefits. The plan which provides a monthly data benefit of 1250 GB for annual subscribers also comes with an introductory data benefit of 250 GB, a double data benefit of 1250 GB due to the lockdown and a plan benefit of 1250 GB. It costs subscribers Rs 2,499.

The Platinum plan provides 7,500 GB monthly data benefits for annual subscribers. This includes an annual benefit of 2500 GB and a double data benefit of 2,500 GB due to the lockdown. It also includes a plan benefit of 2,500 GB at a cost of Rs 3,999.

Jio Fiber’s most expensive plan costs Rs 8,499 and delivers a massive 15,000 GB of monthly data benefits. This plan includes a plan benefit of 5,000 GB, 5,000 GB of dual data during the lockdown and 5,000 GB of annual plan benefits.

Earlier in March, Reliance JioFiber came up with a new broadband plan that provides 10 Mbps broadband free for households. As per Reliance Jio, the initiative falls under their #JioTogether campaign. “We are committed to keep you connected through these trying times,” the telecom company posted on Facebook along with details about the plan.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


