Coronavirus Outbreak: Reliance JioFiber offers free 10 Mbps broadband plan for users

With the entire country is in lockdown to flatten the coronavirus curve, most people are working from home. To allow seamless work in these times, Reliance JioFiber has now come up with a new broadband plan that provides 10 Mbps broadband free for households.

As per Reliance Jio, the initiative falls under their #JioTogether campaign. “We are committed to keep you connected through these trying times,” the telecom company posted on Facebook along with details about the plan.

Keeping in mind the lockdown due to COVID-19, Jio wants to ensure everyone stays connected.

“For this period Jio is providing basic JioFiber broadband connectivity (10 Mbps) for your home, wherever geographically feasible, without any service charges,” read the Facebook post.

The benefit of the new plan is only until the lockdown is in effect in India. Once the lockdown is over, subscribers of the free plan will be moved to other existing plans.



For subscribing to the free JioFiber 10Mbps plan, people will have to go to the official website or Myjio app and sign up.

Reliance Jio had earlier introduced a work from home plan at Rs 251. The plan with a validity of 51 days offered 2 GB data per day.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 09:02:52 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Jior Broadband, Reliance Jio, Reliance JioFiber, Work From Home