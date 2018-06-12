Reliance Jio has introduced new plans to take on other competitors in the market. The new "Double Dhamaka Offer" will make the existing plans more affordable by offering more data per day and increased validity on others. One of the offers will provide 84 GB of data (3 GB daily) for 28 days on the recharge of Rs 120 through the My Jio app.

Under the Jio Dhamaka offer, the company is providing 2 GB of data with 28 days of validity on the recharge of Rs 98. This plan is similar to the Airtel's Rs 99 pack which provides 1 GB of data valid for 10 days. With this, Jio provides 3 times more validity on Rs 99 pack.

Jio's Rs 149 plan now provides 84 GB data for 28 days (3 GB per day) as compared to the Airtel's Rs 149 plan which provides 56 GB ( 2 GB per day) for 28 days. Airtel recently revised the Rs 149 data pack to provide 2 GB of data in selected telecom circles. Prior to this the same pack used to provide 1 GB of data per day.

Jio's Rs 399 data pack now provides 252 GB (3 GB per day) valid for 84 days. Airtel's Rs 399 data pack provides 201 GB for 84 days (2.4 GB per day).

Jio is also offering a cashback of 20 percent and 1.5 GB per day additional data for all the recharges done during the month of June. The Rs 149 pack mentioned above is priced at Rs 120 and the Rs 399 pack is available for Rs 299 on the Jio app. According to the company, both these packs are best plans in the industry.

Airtel's Rs 448 plan provides 114 GB (1.4 GB per day) for 82 days whereas Jio recharge pack provides 294 GB for 84 days (3.5 GB per day) for the same price. Reliance Jio's Rs 499 data pack comes with 318 GB for 91 days (3.5 GB per day) whereas Airtel provides 126 GB (1.4 GB per day) for 98 days on a recharge of Rs 509.

Voice calls, SMS and Jio app benefits also come with the above mentioned offers.

