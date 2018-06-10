Airtel has revised its Rs 149 plan for prepaid users and it is available only in select telecom circles at the moment. The plan's main feature is that it offers the user 2 GB of data per day for a period of 28 days.

What is interesting to note here is that this same plan had earlier got 1 GB of data per day along with other benefits.

Apart from 2 GB of data that is available, the user also has 100 SMSs per day along with unlimited local voice calls.

Reliance Jio, one of Airtel's top competitor, has a similar data plan which has a price tag of Rs 149 and it offers all the benefits provided in the Airtel pack except for the fact that it offers 1.5 GB of data instead of 2 GB of data. Of course, Jio users are also entitled to use the entire stack of Jio services such as JioTV, JioMusic, JioPay etc.

As per a report by TelecomTalk this Airtel pack is currently only active to a certain set of users and at this time it is not clear which telecom circle these users belong to.

