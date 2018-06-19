Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Back to
19 June, 2018

Reliance Jio will now offer 4.5 GB high speed data daily for 28 days at Rs 299

Jio's Rs 299 prepaid plan has increased from 3 GB to 4.5 GB per day, for a limited time.

Reliance Jio is now offering 4.5 GB data per day with unlimited calls at Rs 299. However, there is a catch, the new offer is not permanent and will be valid only till June 20, 2018.

The offer is rewarding, as it offers 126 GB data for 28 days at Rs 299 only.

Previously, the offer that Jio provided at Rs 299, entitled subscribers to get 3 GB daily data along with voice and SMS benefits. Now, those who recharge with Rs 299 before June 30 will be entitled to get 4.5 GB daily data for a period of 28 days.

The plans, like always, offer free access to the Jio apps. This includes JioTV on which subscribers can watch the ongoing FIFA 2018 matches live. This comes at no additional cost.

A Reliance employee demonstrates Jio LYF phone at their headquarters on the outskirts of MumbaiHere are all the upgraded plans that Jio has to offer. For Jio plans worth Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 449; subscribers will now be able to avail 3 GB daily data instead of the previously available 1.5 GB 4G VoLTE data per day.

For Jio plans worth Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448 and 498; subscribers will get 3.5 GB data per day instead of the earlier cap of 2 GB daily data.

Next, for the Jio Rs 299 plan, subscribers will get an offer of 4.5 GB daily data instead of 3 GB data per day.

For Jio Rs 509 plan, Reliance Jio will now offer 5.5 GB data per day, instead of 4GB daily data.

Finally, the Jio Rs 799 plan will offer 6.5 GB daily data instead of 5 GB.

Additionally, if you use Phone pe Wallet on My Jio App, you get a discount of Rs 100 on all recharges over Rs 300 and above and 20 percent discount on recharges below that.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

