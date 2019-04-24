13:22 (IST)
Mi LED Smart Bulb anyone?
We have one more surprise for you, Mi fans. Launching #MiLEDSmartBulb. Now light up your mood with 16 million colors. Smartly control via Mi Home app, @alexa99, and @Google Assistant.— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 24, 2019
Crowdfunding starts on 26th April, from 12 noon on https://t.co/cwYEXeds6Y. pic.twitter.com/khaboC4hWh
13:21 (IST)
Picture abhi baaki hai! There one more unveiling left
Say hello to the Mi LED Smart Bulb!
16 million colours
11 years of life
Can be controlled via the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
Available for crowdfunding exclusively on Mi.com
13:19 (IST)
13:18 (IST)
Redmi 7 prices are out!
#Redmi7 (2GB+32GB) will be available @ ₹7,999 & (3GB+32GB) will be available at ₹8,999!How's that for honest pricing? RT if you'll be getting one! pic.twitter.com/PQReWB2kKU— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 24, 2019
13:17 (IST)
13:14 (IST)
"Keemat bataiyye Manu Jain Sir!"
Redmi 7 will be available in two variants:
2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage at Rs 7,999
3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage at Rs 8,999
Redmi 7 will be available starting 12 noon, 29 April
13:11 (IST)
Redmi 7 specs in a nutshell
The #UltimateAllRounder is here. And with a disruptive upgrade. #Redmi7 vs. #Redmi6. We had to do this. After all, you are your biggest competition. RT if you’re wanting to know the price! pic.twitter.com/E3GDsp8ycu— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 24, 2019
13:10 (IST)
From water-repellent tech, IR blaster to 2+1 SIM slots and headphone jack, Redmi 7 has got it all covered!
GG5, headphone jack, IR blaster, 2+1 SIM slots, FP sensor… need more to choose #Redmi7? How about water repellent technology?#Redmi7 features splash-proof P2i hydrophobic nano-coating. Can it get any crazier?! We haven’t revealed the price yet. Any guesses? #UltimateAllRounder pic.twitter.com/Wct1z085RF— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 24, 2019
13:10 (IST)
They're trying to make things sound different now
Three colour variants: Comet Blue, Eclipse Black and Lunar Red
It looks almost identical to the Redmi Y3, to be honest
Xiaomi's played around with the tint to make the Redmi 7 look different from the Redmi Y3.
13:08 (IST)
Three colour options for the Redmi 7 as well!
Mi fans, now this is LIT! 🔥 Prepare to get your mind blown with the first-ever Aura Smoke Design on the all-new #Redmi7.— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 24, 2019
Lunar Red, Comet Blue or Eclipse Black - choose your poison. RT cause these colour schemes are worth making viral! #UltimateAllRounder pic.twitter.com/YBvaIGD6Rb
13:06 (IST)
Offers on the Redmi Y3!!
Guess what, Mi fans! We've also got an amazing offer from our partner @Airtel_Presence on #RedmiY3. Get yours on 30th April at 12 noon from https://t.co/cwYEXeds6Y, @amazonIN and Mi Home. pic.twitter.com/m6cvhl9hPI— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 24, 2019
13:06 (IST)
Redmi Note 7 also features a 6.26-inch display
#Redmi7 features a 6.26” Dot Notch 19:9 HD+ display with an amazing 450 nits brightness for good visibility even in direct sunlight.— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 24, 2019
Add to that, the #UltimateAllRounder also features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and a TUV Rheinland certified blue light filter.
RT for GG5!! pic.twitter.com/Of865Ulgz8
13:05 (IST)
It's beginning to get a bit boring now
The rear cameras are the same as the Redmi Y3 and the Redmi Note 7.
AI scene detection is being brought down to the Redmi 7 as well.
8 MP AI selfie camera on the Redmi 7 along with face unlock support.
13:02 (IST)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 on the Redmi 7 as well
Considerably better performance when compared to the likes of the Exynos chips on the Galaxy M10 and the Vivo Y83.
You're also getting a 4,000 mAh battery.
13:00 (IST)
Redmi 7 is also here!
Today, we’re also announcing the launch of the all-new #Redmi7! The #UltimateAllRounder on a budget.— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 24, 2019
Excited? RT and tweet with #Redmi7 to show your support for this new performance powerhouse. pic.twitter.com/olzdEDLMne
12:59 (IST)
Yup — the Redmi 7 is being launched as well!
Anuj Sharma is back on stage to talk about the phone being touted as the "ultimate all-rounder"
12:57 (IST)
That's all for the Redmi Y3 — Lets talk prices!
Two variants : 3 GB RAM and 32 GB priced at Rs 9,990 and 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant priced at Rs 11,999.
First sale at 12 noon on 30 April
12:52 (IST)
The battery is said to last for two days!
How much does the 4000mAh battery in #RedmiY3 last? More than you think. With 30 battery saving features, the #32MPSuperSelfie phone lasts 2 days.— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 24, 2019
RT if you wanted a bigger battery in Redmi Y3. #AllNewRedmi pic.twitter.com/C9M1FtA6eK
12:51 (IST)
Next up — the battery and chipset on the Redmi Y3
Xiaomi's bumping up the capacity up to 4,000 mAh from 3,080 mAh
MIUI 10 also features 30 new software-based battery enhancements which Xiaomi claims will drastically improve battery life
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 — more power than the Snapdragon 625 on the Redmi Y2
P2i coating — first in the segment
12:49 (IST)
The Redmi Y3 flaunts a fancy glossy curved back.
Impressed with the looks? The glossy curved frame and G3 continuity design will leave you awed when you hold it in your hands.— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 24, 2019
RT if you can’t wait to get your hands on #RedmiY3. #32MPSuperSelfie #AllNewRedmi pic.twitter.com/wLsyHZAOEY
12:46 (IST)
More on the design of the Redmi Y3
The Redmi Y3 features curved edges for a better grip
3.5 mm headphone jack, IR blaster abhi bhi hai
2 + 1 card slot — no more hybrid business
12:45 (IST)
Mirror Mirror on the wall, which is the prettier colour of them all?
12:43 (IST)
Moving on to the fresh new design of the Redmi Y3
6.26-inch Dot Notch display with peak brightness of 450 nits
19:9 aspect ratio
Aura design philosophy — similar to the Redmi Note 7 and the Note 7 Pro (Bye bye dull design)
7-layer process gives you a nice reflective effect on the Redmi Y3
Three colours — Bold Red, Prime Black and Elegant Blue
12:43 (IST)
Redmi Y3 features a 6.26-inch display
More screen, less bezels. #RedmiY3 is sure to give an immersive experience with a 15.9cm, HD+ Dot Notch display.— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 24, 2019
Now, that’s a major upgrade from #RedmiY2. RT if you agree. #32MPSuperSelfiies pic.twitter.com/L2pKRBCXMa
12:38 (IST)
Google Lens is now built into the default camera app
Not sure how many people use Google Lens very often but it's still a neat addition, nonetheless. (It works great for translation though, I can vouch)
12:38 (IST)
As for the cameras on the back there's a dual camera setup
At the back, we have a 12MP main camera &— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 24, 2019
2MP depth sensor for better bokeh effect. #RedmiY3 #32MPSuperSelfie #AllNewRedmi pic.twitter.com/wHa6Uy8PUg
12:35 (IST)
The Redmi Y3 gets the same dual-camera setup we saw on the Redmi 7
12 MP primary sensor, paired with a 2 MP depth sensor.
There's AI scene detection (33 different categories) for the first time on a Y Series phone.
12:33 (IST)
All about the 32 MP selfie camera
12:33 (IST)
Xiaomi's also adding EIS to the front camera for the very first time on a budget phone
Vloggers rejoice!
12:31 (IST)
More on that 32 MP madness on a budget device
The Redmi Y3 features Xiaomi's AI Beautify 4.0 algorithm — for those who care — more subtle changes
There's also Auto HDR detection where the AI kicks in to understand if you really need HDR
The Redmi Y3 has a 1.6-micron pixel 4-in-1 Super Pixel 32 MP sensor which again means that you get better exposure to light — something which is more visible in selfies taken in low light
There's also the option of a screen flash — which means that Xiaomi's doing away with a physical flash on the front.
Portrait mode on the front camera has also been improved.
The lens is also 80-degrees wide, which make it better suited for group selfies.
That's not all, as a party trick, you can just hold up a palm and remotely trigger a 3-second self-timer to take selfies
12:30 (IST)
Now hopefully our tiny baby-hair will not get blurred out!
Say hello to semantic segmentation. That means AI portrait selfies become a lot sharper on #RedmiY3#32MPSuperSelfie #AllNewRedmi— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 24, 2019
RT if you love portrait selfies. pic.twitter.com/JyLcfcKxDg
12:28 (IST)
Realme U1 VS Redmi Y3 VS Samsung M30
Low-light camera samples
12:21 (IST)
Oh my my! The camera samples look gorgeous!
How many RTs for these drop-dead gorgeous #32MPSuperSelfie? #ShotOnRedmiY3 #RedmiY3 pic.twitter.com/wLu9I1l4o5— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 24, 2019
12:20 (IST)
The Redmi Y3's selfie camera senson is 22.5% bigger than the one on Redmi Y2
The ½.8” sensor on the #RedmiY3 is 22.5% bigger than the one on #RedmiY2. That means you get to click amazing #32MPSuperSelfie. The results? Check out our next tweet to see some gorgeous selfies.#AllNewRedmi pic.twitter.com/LPuTiyhUth— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 24, 2019
12:20 (IST)
Star of the show — That 32 MP selfie camera on the Redmi Y3
The new 32 MP front camera sensor on the Redmi Y3 is 22.3 percent larger than the 16 MP sensor on last year's Redmi Y2.
The larger sensor, as one would expect, is capable of a wider dynamic range.
12:17 (IST)
32 MP Selfie Camera coming your way
12:16 (IST)
Enough talk, let's jump into the business end of things
Xiaomi India Product Head, Anuj Sharma takes the baton from Manu Kumar Jain to introduce us to the Redmi Y3 and its 32 MP selfie camera.
12:14 (IST)
Further bolstering that offline presence!
Xiaomi India VP Manu Kumar Jain has just announced 'Mi Studio' — smaller Mi Homes which are meant mostly for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India.
Jain says that Xiaomi plans to increase its offline presence in India to as many as 10,000 stores (includes Mi Homes and Mi Studio).
12:12 (IST)
Xiaomi aims to have 10,000 retail shops by the end of 2019, says Manu Jain, Global VP of Xiaomi
Currently, it has
12:10 (IST)
Xiaomi's quickly ramping up its offline presence in India
Manu Kumar Jain says Mi Home stores are now present in 19 states, with more than 300 cities, employing more than 2000 employees across the country.
12:07 (IST)
We finally underway!
Xiaomi India's business head aka main man Manu Kumar Jain takes stage.
12:01 (IST)
Wondering where and how to watch the event on YouTube?
Here's all you need to know before we begin:
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/xiaomi-redmi-7-redmi-y3-to-launch-in-india-today-how-and-where-to-watch-it-live-6505201.html
11:52 (IST)
Ola and welcome to today's live blog for the India launch of the Redmi Y3 and the Redmi 7!
The event is expected to begin at 12.00 pm and we're all set to get things rolling.
