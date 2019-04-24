Wednesday, April 24, 2019Back to
Redmi Y3 India launch LIVE: Redmi 7 is also here with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC

tech2 News StaffApr 24, 2019 13:04:39 IST

The Redmi Y3 is powered by 4,000 mAh battery and features a 6.26-inch display.

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Y3 and possibly the Redmi 7 as well at an event taking place in New Delhi today.

The Redmi 7 is already available in China, therefore, most of the phone’s specification and features are already in the public domain. The Redmi Y3, on the other hand, is expected to be an India-first phone centered around a 32 MP selfie camera that Xiaomi's already confirmed on its social media platforms.

Though pricing details haven't been outed yet, both phones are expected to be priced under Rs 10,000 going by the pricing of its predecessors, namely, the Redmi Y2 and the Redmi 6.

Redmi Y3 teaser posted on Twitter. Image: Twitter/Xiaomi India

Redmi Y3 teaser posted on Twitter. Image: Twitter/Xiaomi India

  • 13:22 (IST)

  • 13:21 (IST)

    Picture abhi baaki hai! There one more unveiling left

    Say hello to the Mi LED Smart Bulb!
    16 million colours
    11 years of life
    Can be controlled via the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

    Available for crowdfunding exclusively on Mi.com 

  • 13:19 (IST)

  • 13:18 (IST)

    Redmi 7 prices are out!

  • 13:17 (IST)

  • 13:14 (IST)

    "Keemat bataiyye Manu Jain Sir!"

    Redmi 7 will be available in two variants:
    2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage at Rs 7,999
    3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage at Rs 8,999

    Redmi 7 will be available starting 12 noon, 29 April

  • 13:11 (IST)

    Redmi 7 specs in a nutshell

  • 13:10 (IST)

    From water-repellent tech, IR blaster to 2+1 SIM slots and headphone jack, Redmi 7 has got it all covered!

  • 13:10 (IST)

    They're trying to make things sound different now

    Three colour variants: Comet Blue, Eclipse Black and Lunar Red

    It looks almost identical to the Redmi Y3, to be honest

    Xiaomi's played around with the tint to make the Redmi 7 look different from the Redmi Y3.

  • 13:08 (IST)

    Three colour options for the Redmi 7 as well!

  • 13:06 (IST)

    Offers on the Redmi Y3!!

  • 13:06 (IST)

    Redmi Note 7 also features a 6.26-inch display

  • 13:05 (IST)

    It's beginning to get a bit boring now

    The rear cameras are the same as the Redmi Y3 and the Redmi Note 7.

    AI scene detection is being brought down to the Redmi 7 as well.

    8 MP AI selfie camera on the Redmi 7 along with face unlock support.

  • 13:02 (IST)

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 on the Redmi 7 as well

    Considerably better performance when compared to the likes of the Exynos chips on the Galaxy M10 and the Vivo Y83.

    You're also getting a 4,000 mAh battery.

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Redmi 7 is also here!

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Yup — the Redmi 7 is being launched as well!

    Anuj Sharma is back on stage to talk about the phone being touted as the "ultimate all-rounder"

  • 12:57 (IST)

    That's all for the Redmi Y3 — Lets talk prices!

    Two variants : 3 GB RAM and 32 GB priced at Rs 9,990 and 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant priced at Rs 11,999.

    First sale at 12 noon on 30 April

  • 12:52 (IST)

    The battery is said to last for two days!

  • 12:51 (IST)

    Next up — the battery and chipset on the Redmi Y3

    Xiaomi's bumping up the capacity up to 4,000 mAh from 3,080 mAh

    MIUI 10 also features 30 new software-based battery enhancements which Xiaomi claims will drastically improve battery life

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 — more power than the Snapdragon 625 on the Redmi Y2

    P2i coating — first in the segment

  • 12:49 (IST)

    The Redmi Y3 flaunts a fancy glossy curved back.

  • 12:46 (IST)

    More on the design of the Redmi Y3

    The Redmi Y3 features curved edges for a better grip

    3.5 mm headphone jack, IR blaster abhi bhi hai

    2 + 1 card slot — no more hybrid business

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Mirror Mirror on the wall, which is the prettier colour of them all?

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Moving on to the fresh new design of the Redmi Y3

    6.26-inch Dot Notch display with peak brightness of 450 nits

    19:9 aspect ratio

    Aura design philosophy — similar to the Redmi Note 7 and the Note 7 Pro (Bye bye dull design)

    7-layer process gives you a nice reflective effect on the Redmi Y3 

    Three colours — Bold Red, Prime Black and Elegant Blue

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Redmi Y3 features a 6.26-inch display

  • 12:38 (IST)

    Google Lens is now built into the default camera app

    Not sure how many people use Google Lens very often but it's still a neat addition, nonetheless. (It works great for translation though, I can vouch)

  • 12:38 (IST)

    As for the cameras on the back there's a dual camera setup

  • 12:35 (IST)

    The Redmi Y3 gets the same dual-camera setup we saw on the Redmi 7

    12 MP primary sensor, paired with a 2 MP depth sensor.

    There's AI scene detection (33 different categories) for the first time on a Y Series phone.

  • 12:33 (IST)

    All about the 32 MP selfie camera

  • 12:33 (IST)

    Xiaomi's also adding EIS to the front camera for the very first time on a budget phone

    Vloggers rejoice!

  • 12:31 (IST)

    More on that 32 MP madness on a budget device

    The Redmi Y3 features Xiaomi's AI Beautify 4.0 algorithm — for those who care — more subtle changes

    There's also Auto HDR detection where the AI kicks in to understand if you really need HDR

    The Redmi Y3 has a 1.6-micron pixel 4-in-1 Super Pixel 32 MP sensor which again means that you get better exposure to light — something which is more visible in selfies taken in low light

    There's also the option of a screen flash — which means that Xiaomi's doing away with a physical flash on the front.

    Portrait mode on the front camera has also been improved.

    The lens is also 80-degrees wide, which make it better suited for group selfies.

    That's not all, as a party trick, you can just hold up a palm and remotely trigger a 3-second self-timer to take selfies

  • 12:30 (IST)

    Now hopefully our tiny baby-hair will not get blurred out!

  • 12:28 (IST)

    Realme U1 VS Redmi Y3 VS Samsung M30

    Low-light camera samples

  • 12:21 (IST)

    Oh my my! The camera samples look gorgeous!

  • 12:20 (IST)

    The Redmi Y3's selfie camera senson is 22.5% bigger than the one on Redmi Y2

  • 12:20 (IST)

    Star of the show — That 32 MP selfie camera on the Redmi Y3

    The new 32 MP front camera sensor on the Redmi Y3 is 22.3 percent larger than the 16 MP sensor on last year's Redmi Y2.

    The larger sensor, as one would expect, is capable of a wider dynamic range.

  • 12:17 (IST)

    32 MP Selfie Camera coming your way

  • 12:16 (IST)

    Enough talk, let's jump into the business end of things

    Xiaomi India Product Head, Anuj Sharma takes the baton from Manu Kumar Jain to introduce us to the Redmi Y3 and its 32 MP selfie camera.

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Further bolstering that offline presence!

    Xiaomi India VP Manu Kumar Jain has just announced 'Mi Studio' — smaller Mi Homes which are meant mostly for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India. 

    Jain says that Xiaomi plans to increase its offline presence in India to as many as 10,000 stores (includes Mi Homes and Mi Studio).

  • 12:12 (IST)

    Xiaomi aims to have 10,000 retail shops by the end of 2019, says Manu Jain, Global VP of Xiaomi

    Currently, it has

  • 12:10 (IST)

    Xiaomi's quickly ramping up its offline presence in India

    Manu Kumar Jain says Mi Home stores are now present in 19 states, with more than 300 cities, employing more than 2000 employees across the country.

  • 12:07 (IST)

    We finally underway!

    Xiaomi India's business head aka main man Manu Kumar Jain takes stage.

  • 12:01 (IST)

    Wondering where and how to watch the event on YouTube?

    Here's all you need to know before we begin:
    https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/xiaomi-redmi-7-redmi-y3-to-launch-in-india-today-how-and-where-to-watch-it-live-6505201.html

  • 11:52 (IST)

    Ola and welcome to today's live blog for the India launch of the Redmi Y3 and the Redmi 7!

    The event is expected to begin at 12.00 pm and we're all set to get things rolling.
     

