Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Y3 and possibly the Redmi 7 as well at an event taking place in New Delhi today.

The Redmi 7 is already available in China, therefore, most of the phone’s specification and features are already in the public domain. The Redmi Y3, on the other hand, is expected to be an India-first phone centered around a 32 MP selfie camera that Xiaomi's already confirmed on its social media platforms.

Though pricing details haven't been outed yet, both phones are expected to be priced under Rs 10,000 going by the pricing of its predecessors, namely, the Redmi Y2 and the Redmi 6.

