tech2 News Staff

Redmi India has officially announced that it will launch its Redmi Note 9 series on 12 March in India. Redmi has also teased the series on its microsite and Amazon. As per the official teaser, the upcoming series will feature a quad-camera setup at the back which will be placed in a square camera module. The teaser further reveals that the smartphones will offer fast charging, powerful chipset and immersive gaming experience. Remi has also teased a video that shows the journey of the brand till now.

To refresh your memory, the Redmi 8A Dual is the latest smartphone launched by the company last month at a starting price of Rs 6,499.

Brace yourselves for the biggest #Redmi product launch of 2020! #ProCamerasMaxPerformance is going to be nothing like you have ever seen before! A new #RedmiNote is coming on 12th March! RT and share this EPIC announcement. #ILoveRedmiNote pic.twitter.com/1SqCT0pu3o — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 2, 2020

Another tweet by Manu Jain, the head of Xiaomi India, gave us a hint to what the Redmi Note 9 series smartphone will look like. In the image, the phone is lying under a paper and even after straining our eyes, all we could see was the blue phone's bottom edge that had a Type-C port and speaker grille. We also saw that it had a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

My main man @RanveerOfficial. Of course 9️⃣ ayega. And it'll be here very soon. 😎 Legend says that it takes only 9️⃣ secs to spot the 9️⃣ in this photo! 😉 Mi Fans, are you fast enough? Screenshot it & tweet with #ILoveRedmiNote! 9 से 12 होने का time आ गया है! #Xiaomi #Redmi ❤️ https://t.co/i6IoQq82gO pic.twitter.com/qC9bIr8Hox — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 2, 2020



Xiaomi recently announced that its upcoming Redmi series will support the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, NavIC technology. It is a possibility that Note 9 series might come with this feature.

We are sure that as we move closer to the launch date, Redmi will definitely share some more teasers of the Note 9 series. You can trust that we will keep you updated with all their new launches.



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.