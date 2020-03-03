Tuesday, March 03, 2020Back to
Redmi Note 9 series with quad camera setup to debut in India on 12 March

Redmi Note 9 series most likely will come with ISRO's Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, NavIC technology.


tech2 News StaffMar 03, 2020 10:23:12 IST

Redmi India has officially announced that it will launch its Redmi Note 9 series on 12 March in India. Redmi has also teased the series on its microsite and Amazon. As per the official teaser, the upcoming series will feature a quad-camera setup at the back which will be placed in a square camera module. The teaser further reveals that the smartphones will offer fast charging, powerful chipset and immersive gaming experience. Remi has also teased a video that shows the journey of the brand till now.

To refresh your memory, the Redmi 8A Dual is the latest smartphone launched by the company last month at a starting price of Rs 6,499.

Redmi Note 9 series teaser

Another tweet by Manu Jain, the head of Xiaomi India, gave us a hint to what the Redmi Note 9 series smartphone will look like. In the image, the phone is lying under a paper and even after straining our eyes, all we could see was the blue phone's bottom edge that had a Type-C port and speaker grille.  We also saw that it had a 3.5 mm headphone jack.


Xiaomi recently announced that its upcoming Redmi series will support the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, NavIC technology. It is a possibility that Note 9 series might come with this feature.

We are sure that as we move closer to the launch date, Redmi will definitely share some more teasers of the Note 9 series. You can trust that we will keep you updated with all their new launches.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


