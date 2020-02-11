Tuesday, February 11, 2020Back to
Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi power bank launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6,499 and Rs 799 respectively

Redmi 8A Dual and power bank will go on their first sale on 18 February at 12 pm on Amazon, Mi Home stores and Mi.com.


tech2 News StaffFeb 11, 2020 13:31:36 IST

Today Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi hosted its first launch event of the year. Although it was speculated that the company would launch a Redmi laptop and the Redmi 9A along with a Redmi power bank today, it turns out the company had some other plans. Firstly, instead of launching another smartphone, it revamped its Redmi 8A (Review) and introduced Redmi 8A Dual with some updates, including a new rear camera setup and a few new colour variants.

Sadly, the company did not launch any laptop, however, it did introduce Redmi branded power banks.

Redmi 8A Dual

Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi power bank pricing, availability

Redmi 8A Dual comes in two RAM variants — 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 6,499, and 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 6,999. The smartphone comes in three colour variants — Sea Blue, Sky White and Midnight Gray.

The Redmi power bank comes in two variants — 10,000 mAh priced at Rs 799 and 20,000 mAh, priced at Rs 1,499. It is available in Gorgeous Black and Elegant White.

Both Redmi 8A Dual and the power banks will go on their first sale on 18 February at 12 pm on Amazon, Mi Home stores and Mi.com.

Redmi 8A Dual specifications

Redmi 8A Dual comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ 'Dot Notch' display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset and offers up to 3 GB RAM along with 32 GB storage that is expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card.

Redmi 8A Dual

Redmi 8A Dual houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech.

The camera has been updated with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, you will get the same 8 MP selfie camera.

The smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging tech. The smartphone also comes with a Type C port. You will also be able to make calls via Wi-Fi on this phone as it supports VoWifi as well. Unlike Redmi 8A, this smartphone comes with an all-new Aura XGrip design.

Redmi power bank

It comes in two variants — 10,000 mAh that supports 10 W fast charge and 20,000 mAh that supports 18 W fast charging.

Redmi Powerbank

Redmi Powerbank

The power bank also comes with dual input support which means you can charge a device via this power bank while it is itself being charged.

