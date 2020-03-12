13:18 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max availability:
The smartphone will go on sale starting 25 March on mi.com, Mi Home and Amazon India.
tech2 News StaffMar 12, 2020 17:32:07 IST
The upcoming Note series will feature a quad-camera setup at the back which will be placed in a square camera module.
13:18 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max availability: The smartphone will go on sale starting 25 March on mi.com, Mi Home and Amazon India.
13:17 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro availability: The smartphone will be available starting 17 March on mi.com, Mi Home and Amazon India. Launch offers will be revealed on 16 March.
13:15 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max pricing: 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage - Rs 14,999 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 16,999 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 18,999
13:13 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro pricing : 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage - Rs 12,999 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 15,999
13:11 (IST)
Both the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro max are protected with dust and water resistance
13:05 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro wide and ultra-wide cameras feature super stabilisation
13:04 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a 16 MP in-display selfie camera
12:59 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a 48 MP quad camera setup.
12:58 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro is also powered by Snapdragon 720G SoC, 5,020 mAh battery, up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and NavIC tech The smartphone comes with an 18W fast chargin support.
12:52 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with 33W fast charging support (in-box) Xiaomi claims that it can fuel up half the battery in 30 minutes.
12:51 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is fueled by a 5,020 mAh battery Xiaomi claims over 20 days of standby time or 11 hours of PUBG playback.
12:48 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max support NavIC technology
12:47 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will feature RAM starting at 6 GB and up to 128 GB internal storage.
12:46 (IST)
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features Adreno 618 GPU
12:43 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is the first Redmi Note device to come with an 8 nm chipset The smartphone features Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset.
12:38 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 32 MP in-display selfie camera
12:35 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max' macro camera apparently allows images to be clicked from a distance between 2 cm to 10 cm
12:33 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max' ultra wide-angle camera offers 119 degree FOV
12:32 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a feature called Pro Colour that boosts colours in your images.
12:27 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max camera: The smartphone features a 64 MP primary camera + 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera + 5 MP macro camera + 2 MP depth sensor camera.
12:24 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specification throwback so far:
12:23 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three colour variants:
12:21 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone instead of one at back or in-display
12:20 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max' back and the camera module is protected by triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5
12:19 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max retains 3.5mm headphone jack and IR blaster It features a Type-C port for charging.
12:18 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 'flagship haptic feedback'
12:16 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has gotten rid of the notch with what the company calls a 'dot display'. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch display
12:14 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features an 'Aura Balance design'
12:10 (IST)
Redmi CMO Anuj Sharma is now on stage to talk about the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
12:09 (IST)
Xiaomi India has introduced a new series under Redmi today with the launch of 'Redmi Note Pro Max'
12:08 (IST)
Manu Kumar Jain also announced that this year, along with Redmi phones, Xiaomi will also bring more Mi devices to India.
12:06 (IST)
Xiaomi head Manu Kumar Jain says that in CY 2019, the company sold 43 million smartphones
12:03 (IST)
The event has finally begun and Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain is on stage.
11:40 (IST)
Could RedmiBook 14 launch in India today? Some reports suggest that along with the Redmi Note 9 series, Xiaomi will also launch a new laptop in India today – possibly the RedmiBook 14. RedmiBook 14 was launched in China in May 2019. The RedmiBook 14 was the first laptop to be released under the Redmi sub-brand where the previous laptops fell directly under Mi. The RedmiBook 14 was priced starting $580.
11:31 (IST)
Will the Redmi Note 9 series come with the NavIC technology? Xiaomi recently announced that its upcoming Redmi series will support the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, NavIC technology. It is a possibility that Note 9 series might come with this feature. What is NavIC? NavIC is designed to provide accurate positioning in India and 1,500 km around the Indian mainland. The system comprises 7 satellites, 3 of which are in geostationary orbit over the Indian Ocean and 4 in geosynchronous orbit. NavIC is capable of providing location positioning accuracy better than 20 metres. Some of the key consumer applications of NavIC for mobile include precise location mapping in remote, difficult to access areas, precise timing, along with visual and voice navigation for drivers among others, Xiaomi said.
11:20 (IST)
What do we know about the Redmi Note 9 series right now? From what we know so far, the upcoming Note series will feature a quad-camera setup at the back which will be placed in a square camera module. Teasers have also revealed that the smartphones will offer fast charging, powerful chipset and an immersive gaming experience.
Redmi India is holding a virtual event today at 12 pm IST to launch its new Note 9 series. While there have been a few teasers here and there from Xiaomi, not all details about the new Note series are confirmed yet. Rumours suggest that the Note series will include four new smartphones. Although, as of now we know that there will be a Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. It's unclear what the speculated fourth device in the series will be called.
Thanks to teasers from Xiaomi itself, we also know that the upcoming Note series will feature a quad-camera setup at the back which will be placed in a square camera module. Teasers have revealed that the smartphones will offer fast charging, powerful chipset and immersive gaming experience.
A recent teaser by Xiaomi head Manu Kumar Jain didn't reveal much but it gave us a sneak peek on a few ports on the new Note phones: we spotted a Type-C port, speaker grille, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
Xiaomi recently also announced that its upcoming Redmi series will support the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, NavIC technology. It is a possibility that Note 9 series might come with this feature.
Additionally, some reports also suggest that at today's launch event, Xiaomi will also debut the RedmiBook in India. There is no such confirmation from Xiaomi on this yet.
The launch live stream will begin at 12 pm IST. Xiaomi will be streaming the launch video on its official Xiaomi India YouTube page, on its official Facebook account, and on Xiaomi's dedicated microsite for the Note 9 series launch. Below is embedded the YouTube live stream video and the Facebook live video.
In case you have a busy day ahead, you can hit the 'Set Reminder' button on the YouTube video or the 'Get Reminder' option on the Facebook video to be notified minutes before the webcast is live.
