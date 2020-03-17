tech2 News Staff

Earlier this week, Xiaomi launch the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India. While the latter will be on sale starting 25 March, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available for purchase starting today at 12 pm on Amazon India, mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Studio stores and other authorised dealers for Xiaomi devices.

Redmi Note 9 Pro pricing

Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in two variants:

4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage - Rs 12,999

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 15,999

Redmi Note 9 Pro launch offers

If you buy the smartphone via Redmi's official India website, the company is offering Rs 500 off through HDFC bank cards along with other EMI options.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 atop.

Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

For photography, it sports a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 48 MP primary shooter, 8 MP secondary ultra-wide sensor and 5 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. Up front, it uses a 16 MP selfie camera.

Fueling the Redmi Note 9 Pro is a massive 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging that comes in the box.

