Tuesday, March 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm: Launch offers, pricing, specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available for purchase starting today at 12 pm on Amazon India, mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores.


tech2 News StaffMar 17, 2020 09:20:49 IST

Earlier this week, Xiaomi launch the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India. While the latter will be on sale starting 25 March, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available for purchase starting today at 12 pm on Amazon India, mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Studio stores and other authorised dealers for Xiaomi devices.

Redmi Note 9 Pro pricing

Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in two variants:

4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage - Rs 12,999

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 15,999

Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm: Launch offers, pricing, specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro. Image: tech2/Anirudh Regidi

Redmi Note 9 Pro launch offers

If you buy the smartphone via Redmi's official India website, the company is offering Rs 500 off through HDFC bank cards along with other EMI options.

(Also read: Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 6 Pro)

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 atop.

Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

For photography, it sports a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 48 MP primary shooter, 8 MP secondary ultra-wide sensor and 5 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. Up front, it uses a 16 MP selfie camera.

Fueling the Redmi Note 9 Pro is a massive 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging that comes in the box.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 Pro leak hints at three colour variants and upto 6 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage

Mar 06, 2020
Redmi Note 9 Pro leak hints at three colour variants and upto 6 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series to launch in India today at 12 pm IST: Here's how to watch it live

Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series to launch in India today at 12 pm IST: Here's how to watch it live

Mar 12, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020