tech2 News Staff

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was will be available for purchase today at Amazon and Mi.com. The pricing of the smartphone was increased recently due to the increase in GST on smartphones in India. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes at a starting price of Rs 16,499.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max revised pricing

In case you missed it, GST hikes in the country, that came in effect starting April 2020, caused companies to increase the prices of their smartphones. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also has a hiked price now:

The Note 9 Pro Max comes in three storage and RAM variants: 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,499, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999 and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 19,999.

(Also read: Redmi Note 9 Pro VS Realme 6 VS Redmi Note 9 Pro Max VS Realme 6 Pro: A really close fight)

The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon and Mi.com today at 12.00 pm.

(Also read: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8 Plus, and other models' prices increased up to Rs 5,900 due to GST hike)

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset and comes with NavIC support. It houses a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It offers up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128 internal storage.

The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch display that has a 16:9 screen to body ratio. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a 64 MP quad-camera setup at the rear that includes 8 MP secondary ultra-wide sensor and 5 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. It features a 32 MP selfie camera up front.