tech2 News Staff

Redmi is all set to launch its Redmi Note 9 series on 12 March. The smartphone series will include Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro. A recent leak about Redmi Note 9 Pro reveals its RAM options, storage options and colour variants.

As per a report by Pricebaba, tipster Ishan Agarwal suggests Redmi Note 9 Pro might come in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. There is a possibility that the phone might come with expandable storage.

In terms of colours, the report reveals that Note 9 Pro is likely to come in Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black colour variants.

Redmi Note 9 Pro is also spotted on the benchmarking site, Geekbench, where it scored 569 on single-core test and 1,755 on multi-core test. The listing suggests that the smartphone might be powered by a Qualcomm chipset. Chances are it can be Snapdragon 710G processor. The smartphone will run on Android 10 based MIUI.

As per the official teaser, the upcoming series will feature a quad-camera setup at the back which will be placed in a square camera module. The teaser further reveals that the smartphones will offer fast charging, powerful chipset and immersive gaming experience. Remi has also teased a video that shows the journey of the brand till now.

A Redmi Note 9 series smartphone is expected to sport a Type-C port 3.5 mm jack and speaker grille.

Xiaomi recently announced that its upcoming Redmi series will support the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, NavIC technology. It is a possibility that Note 9 series might come with this feature.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.