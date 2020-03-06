Friday, March 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi Note 9 Pro leak hints at three colour variants and upto 6 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage

Redmi Note 9 Pro is likely to come in Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black colour variants.


tech2 News StaffMar 06, 2020 17:27:15 IST

Redmi is all set to launch its Redmi Note 9 series on 12 March. The smartphone series will include Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro. A recent leak about Redmi Note 9 Pro reveals its RAM options, storage options and colour variants.

As per a report by Pricebaba, tipster Ishan Agarwal suggests Redmi Note 9 Pro might come in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. There is a possibility that the phone might come with expandable storage.

Redmi Note 9 Pro leak hints at three colour variants and upto 6 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage

Redmi Note 9 series smartphones will feature a quad rear camera setup.

In terms of colours, the report reveals that Note 9 Pro is likely to come in Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black colour variants.

Redmi Note 9 Pro is also spotted on the benchmarking site, Geekbenchwhere it scored 569 on single-core test and 1,755 on multi-core test. The listing suggests that the smartphone might be powered by a Qualcomm chipset. Chances are it can be Snapdragon 710G processor. The smartphone will run on Android 10 based MIUI.

As per the official teaser, the upcoming series will feature a quad-camera setup at the back which will be placed in a square camera module. The teaser further reveals that the smartphones will offer fast charging, powerful chipset and immersive gaming experience. Remi has also teased a video that shows the journey of the brand till now.

A Redmi Note 9 series smartphone is expected to sport a Type-C port 3.5 mm jack and speaker grille.

Xiaomi recently announced that its upcoming Redmi series will support the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, NavIC technology. It is a possibility that Note 9 series might come with this feature.

 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 series with quad camera setup to debut in India on 12 March

Mar 03, 2020
Redmi Note 9 series with quad camera setup to debut in India on 12 March
Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 with 25 days battery launched in India at Rs 1,299

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 with 25 days battery launched in India at Rs 1,299

Feb 21, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020