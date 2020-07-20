12:56 (IST)
tech2 News StaffJul 20, 2020 12:57:09 IST
The Redmi Note 9 will likely be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and is likely to offer up to 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage.
12:24 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 pricing: 4 GB + 64 GB: Rs 11,999 6 GB + 128 GB: Rs 14,999 Xiaomi did not reveal the pricing for the mid-variant, with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.
12:21 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 will be available for purchase starting 24 July at 12 pm on Amazon, mi.com
12:19 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 specifications recap:
12:19 (IST)
The Redmi Note 9's battery supports 22.5W fast charging The phone comes with a 22.5W adapter in the box. The Note 9 also supports 9W reverse charging (fastest on Redmi)
12:17 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 is fueled by a 5,020 mAh battery
12:15 (IST)
For selfies, the Redmi Note 9 features a 13 MP selfie camera The camera also allows panoramic selfie.
12:14 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 comes with a Pro Colour mode, scanner mode, and a 21:9 movie mode
12:13 (IST)
The Redmi Note 9 sports an 8 MP ultra wide camera sensor, 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera
12:12 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 feature a 48 MP quad-camera setup
12:09 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 will come with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage
12:09 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 is the first smartphone to launch in India with MediaTek G85 chipset This means, the smartphone will let you do HD gaming.
12:08 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 feature the Aura Blend design that was also seen on the Redmi Note 9 Pro It has a rear fingerprint sensor, and a punch hole display selfie camera. It feature Goriall Glass 5 and P2i splash proof certification. It comes in three colour variants – white, grey, and green.
12:05 (IST)
Redmi Note 8 became the no. 1 selling Android smartphone in the world in Q1 2020
12:04 (IST)
Xiaomi says it has till now sold over 185 million Redmi Note smartphones in India
12:03 (IST)
The event is now live... Xiaomi's head of marketing, Anuj Sharma, has taken over the live.
11:58 (IST)
The livestream will begin any minute now...
11:52 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 expected specifications Going by the specifications announced during the global launch, the Redmi Note 9 is expected to feature a 6.53-inch IPS display with a punch hole cut out camera on the top left corner. In the camera department, the Redmi Note 9 is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup just like other phones in the series. It is likely to house a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies, you might get a 13 MP front camera. The smartphone will likely be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and is likely to offer up to 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage. The Redmi Note 9 will be reportedly equipped by a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It is likely to run on Android 10 based MIUI 11.
11:44 (IST)
Redmi Note 9 launch live stream The Redmi Note 9 launch will be streamed on Redmi India's YouTube channel. The webcast is embedded below:
