Redmi Note 9 India launch highlights: Launched at a starting price Rs 11,999, first sale on 24 July

tech2 News StaffJul 20, 2020 12:57:09 IST

The Redmi Note 9 will likely be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and is likely to offer up to 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage.

  • 12:56 (IST)

  • 12:24 (IST)

    Redmi Note 9 pricing:

    4 GB + 64 GB: Rs 11,999

    6 GB + 128 GB: Rs 14,999

    Xiaomi did not reveal the pricing for the mid-variant, with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. 

  • 12:21 (IST)

    Redmi Note 9 will be available for purchase starting 24 July at 12 pm on Amazon, mi.com

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Redmi Note 9 specifications recap:

  • 12:19 (IST)

    The Redmi Note 9's battery supports 22.5W fast charging 

    The phone comes with a 22.5W adapter in the box. The Note 9 also supports 9W reverse charging (fastest on Redmi)

  • 12:17 (IST)

    Redmi Note 9 is fueled by a 5,020 mAh battery

  • 12:15 (IST)

    For selfies, the Redmi Note 9 features a 13 MP selfie camera

    The camera also allows panoramic selfie.

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Redmi Note 9 comes with a Pro Colour mode, scanner mode, and a 21:9 movie mode

  • 12:13 (IST)

    The Redmi Note 9 sports an 8 MP ultra wide camera sensor, 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera

  • 12:12 (IST)

    Redmi Note 9 feature a 48 MP quad-camera setup

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Redmi Note 9 will come with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Redmi Note 9 is the first smartphone to launch in India with MediaTek G85 chipset

    This means, the smartphone will let you do HD gaming. 

  • 12:08 (IST)

    Redmi Note 9 feature the Aura Blend design that was also seen on the Redmi Note 9 Pro

    It has a rear fingerprint sensor, and a punch hole display selfie camera. It feature Goriall Glass 5 and P2i splash proof certification. It comes in three colour variants – white, grey, and green. 

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 became the no. 1 selling Android smartphone in the world in Q1 2020

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Xiaomi says it has till now sold over 185 million Redmi Note smartphones in India

  • 12:03 (IST)

    The event is now live...

    Xiaomi's head of marketing, Anuj Sharma, has taken over the live.

  • 12:01 (IST)

    Redmi Note 9 to debut in India at 12 pm today: Here is how you can watch the launch event live- Technology News, Firstpost

    Redmi Note 9 might be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and is likely to be priced under Rs 15,000.

  • 11:58 (IST)

    The livestream will begin any minute now...

  • 11:52 (IST)

    Redmi Note 9 expected specifications

    Going by the specifications announced during the global launch, the Redmi Note 9 is expected to feature a 6.53-inch IPS display with a punch hole cut out camera on the top left corner.

    In the camera department, the Redmi Note 9 is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup just like other phones in the series. It is likely to house a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies, you might get a 13 MP front camera.

    The smartphone will likely be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and is likely to offer up to 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage. The Redmi Note 9 will be reportedly equipped by a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It is likely to run on Android 10 based MIUI 11.

  • 11:44 (IST)

    Redmi Note 9 launch live stream

    The Redmi Note 9 launch will be streamed on Redmi India's YouTube channel. The webcast is embedded below:

  • 11:31 (IST)

    Hello, you guys!

    We are here, you are here, and so is Redmi..

Earlier this year Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 series in India, which included the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, however, the Redmi Note 9, which was also announced under the series during the global launch, was not unveiled in India. Now, months later, Xiaomi is hosting a virtual event in India today to announce the third device in the series – Redmi Note 9.

Redmi Note 9 India launch highlights: Launched at a starting price Rs 11,999, first sale on 24 July

Representational image of Redmi Note 9s

Today's launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST and will be streamed on the company's YouTube and other social media channels. The YouTube webcast link is embedded below.

Since the phone has already been revealed in a global event, we already know that the Redmi Note 9 will feature a 6.53-inch IPS display with a punch hole cut out camera on the top left corner.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 9 is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup just like other phones in the series. It is likely to house a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies, you might get a 13 MP front camera.

The smartphone will likely be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and is likely to offer up to 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage. Redmi Note 9 will be reportedly equipped by a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It is likely to run on Android 10 based MIUI 11.

As for pricing, the Redmi Note 9 might be priced under Rs 15,000.



