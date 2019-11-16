Saturday, November 16, 2019Back to
Redmi Note 8 Pro with Snapdragon 730G SoC rumoured, Redmi K30 confirmed to debut in 2020

Xiaomi vice president Lu Weibing has shared a post on Weibo, confirming the launch in 2020.


tech2 News StaffNov 16, 2019 12:25:54 IST

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro (review) last month, which is powered by MediaTek G90T chipset. Now, according to a leak, the company is working on a new variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro, which will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset instead.

This information comes via leakster Xiaomishka, who shared a post of Twitter on Wednesday. Per his post, two new model numbers have appeared on on China's certification website 3C — M1912G7BE and M1912G7BC – which hints that Xiaomi is working on a new version of the Note 8 Pro with the Snapdragon 730G chipset.

Redmi Note 8 Pro.

In the same tweet, he also revealed that he found another smartphone with model number M1911U2E, which he believes is the Redmi K30. Per the tweet, the smartphone will debut as soon as December this year.

However, Xiaomi vice president Lu Weibing has shared a post on Weibo, confirming the previously rumoured timeline for Redmi K30's launch in 2020.

Redmi K30 has recently been teased by Xiaomi as well. Last month, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing teased two posters of the Redmi K30 on Weibo. The porters revealed that the Redmi K30 will sport a dual-punch hole display camera for selfies. The two front cameras are seen horizontally aligned and are placed on the top right of the smartphone.

The teaser also confirmed that the smartphone will have dual-band 5G support. Reportedly, Redmi K30 will have 5G standalone and non-standalone (SA/NSA) sub-6Hz networks. The latter was also confirmed by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun in a separate post on Weibo.

