Redmi Note 7S vs Oppo A5s vs Realme 3 vs Galaxy M20: A budget spec comparison

The Redmi Note 7S is offering perhaps the best camera for its price tag, at least on paper.

Kshitij PujariMay 22, 2019 20:49:53 IST

After launching the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro, earlier this year, tech giant Xiaomi had announced a new smartphone in the Redmi series — Redmi Note 7S in India.

Redmi Note 7S aims to plug the gap between the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro

With the Note 7S launch, the Redmi Note 7 has become more or less redundant and sure enough, the company has said that the Note 7S will be taking the place of the Note 7 in the market. The main attraction of the device happens to be the 48 MP Sony IMX586 camera that has been brought down to a starting price of Rs 10,999.

The Redmi Note 7S features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels with a Dot Notch Display. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, both on the front and back. Redmi Note 7S allows users to unlock the phone with both the fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock option.

The Redmi Note 7S runs on an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 clocked at 2.2 GHz. It comes with a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh with type-C and Quick Charge 4 support.

So how does this device compare to the rest of the budget smartphones in the segment? For the purpose of this comparison, we have pitted the Note 7S with the Oppo A5s, Realme 3, and the Galaxy M20.

Smartphone Redmi Note 7S Realme 3 Oppo A5s Galaxy M20
Display Size (inch) 6.3-inch 6.22-inch 6.2-inch 6.3-inch
Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 720 x 1520 720 x 1520 1080 x 2340
Pixel Density (PPI) 409 270 271 409
Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD
Dimensions(mm) 159.2 x 75.2 x 8.1 156.1 x 75.6 x 8.3 155.9 x 75.4 x 8.2 156.4 x 74.5 x 8.8
Weight (gm) 186 175 170 186
Dual SIM Hybrid Dual SIM Dual SIM Dual SIM Dual SIM
SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE
Processor Snapdragon 660 Mediatek  Helio P70 Mediatek  Helio P35 Exynos 7904
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 4x2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260 4x2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 2x1.8 GHz Cortex-A73 & 6x1.6 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU Adreno 512 Mali-G72 MP3 PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G71 MP2
RAM 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB 2, 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Ruggedness
On-Board Memory 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Expandable Memory up to 256 GB up to 256 GB up to 256 GB up to 1 TB
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Primary Camera 48 MP, f/1.8 + 5 MP, f/2.2 13 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP 13 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP f/2.4 13 MP, f/1.9 + 5 MP, f/2.2
Optical Image Stabilization No No No No
Camera Array Dual-camera Dual-camera Dual-camera Dual-camera
Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF
Secondary Camera 13 MP, f/2.0 13 MP, f/2.0 8 MP, f/2.0 8 MP, f/2.0
Video Capture 1080p@30/60/120fps, 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps
Flash Yes Yes Yes Yes
OS Version Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 8.1 (Oreo) Android 9.0 (Pie)
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant
GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Yes Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth Yes Yes Yes Yes
NFC No No No No
Infrared Yes No No No
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, rear mounted Yes, rear mounted Yes, rear mounted Yes, rear mounted
3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes
Radio No No No No
USB Type Type-C micro-USB 2.0 micro-USB 2.0 Type-C
USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0
Battery (mAh) 4,000 mAh 4,230 mAh 4,230 mAh 5,000 mAh
Fast charging Yes,  18W Yes, 10 W No Yes, 15 W
Colors Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red Black, Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue Red, Black, Gold, Green Ocean Blue, Charcoal Black
Prices in India Starting at Rs 9,999 Starting at Rs 10,990 Starting at Rs 9.990 Starting at Rs 9,990

Conclusion

The Redmi Note 7S is offering perhaps the best camera for its price tag, at least on paper. The processing department is also in close competition with the Realme 3. But again, these are just on-paper comparisons and only real-world tests will tell how good the Redmi Note 7S actually is. Stay tuned for a detailed review of the device.

