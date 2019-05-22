Kshitij PujariMay 22, 2019 20:49:53 IST
After launching the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro, earlier this year, tech giant Xiaomi had announced a new smartphone in the Redmi series — Redmi Note 7S in India.
With the Note 7S launch, the Redmi Note 7 has become more or less redundant and sure enough, the company has said that the Note 7S will be taking the place of the Note 7 in the market. The main attraction of the device happens to be the 48 MP Sony IMX586 camera that has been brought down to a starting price of Rs 10,999.
The Redmi Note 7S features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels with a Dot Notch Display. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, both on the front and back. Redmi Note 7S allows users to unlock the phone with both the fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock option.
The Redmi Note 7S runs on an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 clocked at 2.2 GHz. It comes with a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh with type-C and Quick Charge 4 support.
So how does this device compare to the rest of the budget smartphones in the segment? For the purpose of this comparison, we have pitted the Note 7S with the Oppo A5s, Realme 3, and the Galaxy M20.
|Smartphone
|Redmi Note 7S
|Realme 3
|Oppo A5s
|Galaxy M20
|Display Size (inch)
|6.3-inch
|6.22-inch
|6.2-inch
|6.3-inch
|Resolution (pixels)
|1080 x 2340
|720 x 1520
|720 x 1520
|1080 x 2340
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|409
|270
|271
|409
|Display Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Dimensions(mm)
|159.2 x 75.2 x 8.1
|156.1 x 75.6 x 8.3
|155.9 x 75.4 x 8.2
|156.4 x 74.5 x 8.8
|Weight (gm)
|186
|175
|170
|186
|Dual SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM
|Dual SIM
|Dual SIM
|Dual SIM
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|Processor
|Snapdragon 660
|Mediatek Helio P70
|Mediatek Helio P35
|Exynos 7904
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|4x2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260
|4x2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
|4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53
|2x1.8 GHz Cortex-A73 & 6x1.6 GHz Cortex-A53
|GPU
|Adreno 512
|Mali-G72 MP3
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G71 MP2
|RAM
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|2, 3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Ruggedness
|—
|—
|—
|—
|On-Board Memory
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Expandable Memory
|up to 256 GB
|up to 256 GB
|up to 256 GB
|up to 1 TB
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Primary Camera
|48 MP, f/1.8 + 5 MP, f/2.2
|13 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP
|13 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP f/2.4
|13 MP, f/1.9 + 5 MP, f/2.2
|Optical Image Stabilization
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Camera Array
|Dual-camera
|Dual-camera
|Dual-camera
|Dual-camera
|Autofocus System
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|Secondary Camera
|13 MP, f/2.0
|13 MP, f/2.0
|8 MP, f/2.0
|8 MP, f/2.0
|Video Capture
|1080p@30/60/120fps,
|1080p@30fps
|1080p@30fps
|1080p@30fps
|Flash
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|OS Version
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Android 8.1 (Oreo)
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|NFC
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, rear mounted
|Yes, rear mounted
|Yes, rear mounted
|Yes, rear mounted
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|No
|No
|No
|USB Type
|Type-C
|micro-USB 2.0
|micro-USB 2.0
|Type-C
|USB Standard
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|Battery (mAh)
|4,000 mAh
|4,230 mAh
|4,230 mAh
|5,000 mAh
|Fast charging
|Yes, 18W
|Yes, 10 W
|No
|Yes, 15 W
|Colors
|Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red
|Black, Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue
|Red, Black, Gold, Green
|Ocean Blue, Charcoal Black
|Prices in India
|Starting at Rs 9,999
|Starting at Rs 10,990
|Starting at Rs 9.990
|Starting at Rs 9,990
Conclusion
The Redmi Note 7S is offering perhaps the best camera for its price tag, at least on paper. The processing department is also in close competition with the Realme 3. But again, these are just on-paper comparisons and only real-world tests will tell how good the Redmi Note 7S actually is. Stay tuned for a detailed review of the device.
