Redmi Note 7S to go on sale for the first time at 12 pm today on Mi.com, Flipkart

The Redmi Note 7S on the exact same specs of the Note 7, offers a 48 MP + 5 MP camera setup.

tech2 News StaffMay 23, 2019 08:56:26 IST

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7S earlier this week and stated soon after that the phone will be replacing the existing Redmi Note 7 smartphone.

Well, the Redmi Note 7S will be up for grabs starting 12 pm today on Mi.com and Flipkart. As with almost all Xiaomi phones, this is a flash sale, so make sure you're on your toes if you really want to land a phone soon.

The Redmi Note 7S be available in two storage variants—3 GB + 32 GB and 4 GB + 64 GB variants, priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively.

Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Speaking about the specifications, this newly launched device, Redmi Note 7S, features 6.3-inch Full HD+ and a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels with a Dot Notch Display. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, both front and back. Redmi Note 7S allows the users to unlock the phone with both the fingerprint sensor and AI Face unlock option.

Redmi Note 7S comes with a 48 MP+ 5 MP rear camera setup. Image: tech2

On the camera front, the smartphone is equipped with 13 MP selfie camera and 48 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera that features PDAF and EIS. Both the rear camera and front camera come with AI Portrait Mode.

Redmi Note 7S also comes with P2i splash-resistant coating and an IR blaster.

The Redmi Note 7S runs on octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 clocked at 2.2GHz. It comes with a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh with type-C and Quick Charge 4 support. It will feature a hybrid dual SIM/microSD slot.

Interested in the Redmi Note 7S? You might want to head over here and check out our first impressions of the phone.

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

